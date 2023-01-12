What we know about special counsel Robert Hur

US Attorney Robert Hur arrives at US District Court in Baltimore in November 2019. (Steve Ruark/AP/File)

Robert Hur, who has been named by Attorney General Merrick Garland as special counsel in the probe into Obama-era documents found in President Joe Biden's personal home in Delaware, was described by Garland as having a "long and distinguished career as a prosecutor."

The well-known former prosecutor most recently has been a lawyer at Gibson Dunn, a large corporate defense law firm. Earlier in his career, Hur worked in the Justice Department with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"In 2003, he joined the department's criminal division, where he worked on counterterrorism, corporate fraud and appellate matters. From 2007 until 2014, Mr. Hur served as an assistant US attorney for the district of Maryland, where he prosecuted matters ranging from violent crime to financial fraud," Garland said.

"In 2017, Mr. Hur rejoined the department as the principal associate deputy attorney general. In 2018, he was nominated and confirmed to serve as a US attorney for the district of Maryland. As US attorney, he supervised some of the department's more important national security, public corruption and other high-profile matters," Garland added.

Garland promised Hur would get "all the resources he needs."

John Miller, CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, said the selection of Hur is "particularly well thought-out."

Hur "made a name for himself as US attorney in Maryland, prosecuting the former mayor of Baltimore, the former police commissioner of Baltimore, delegates and a state senator ... He did two very significant investigations into the NSA — two employees, both of whom carried large amounts of classified documents out of the NSA," Miller added.

"He is very adept at how to navigate the care, handling, proper handling of classified information and where the lines are between the crime," he said.

Hur attended Harvard and Stanford Law School. He is a member of the bars of Maryland and the District of Columbia.