G7 leaders talk climate, trade and Iran
Trump indicates next G7 will be in Miami
President Donald Trump said the next G7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in the United States in 2020, is likely going to take place in Miami.
He said it will be "right next" to the Miami airport, avoiding the need to "drive for hours and hours and hours."
"We are thinking about it, they like the location, and it's Miami, it's a great area," Trump said.
Trump says he got positive messages from Beijing
President Donald Trump said he has received positive signals from China on a trade deal.
Speaking in France on Monday morning, Trump said "China called last night" to relay a desire to return to negotiations. He described the calls as "productive."
"Let's get back to the table," Trump said, describing the message from Beijing.
"They want to make a deal. They want calm. That’s a great thing, frankly," Trump said alongside Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
"This is a very positive development for the world," Trump said, adding later: "I think we're going to make a deal."
Trump absent from start of a climate meeting
President Donald Trump didn't make it to the start of a G7 session on climate on Monday, according to reporters in the room.
As the meeting got underway, the seat reserved for Trump was empty. Other G7 leaders -- including Boris Johnson, Shinzo Abe, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel -- were there.
Macron began the session jokingly chiding Johnson to come to "order." He then presented the other leaders with wrist watches made from recycled plastics.
In the lead-up to the G7, Trump's aides said he wasn't interested in the climate portions of the summit, believing them a waste of time compared to discussion of the economy.
It wasn't immediately clear if Trump joined the session late, since cameras were dismissed from the room after a few minutes.
G7 doesn't bring a Brexit breakthrough (as expected)
A meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Council President Donald Tusk on the summit's sidelines did not bring any major surprise on Brexit.
According to a statement from the Downing Street, Johnson repeated, once again, that "the UK will be leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances."
He also said the withdrawal deal agreed by his predecessor Theresa May was "anti-democratic."
Ahead of the meeting, Tusk said the EU was "willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic, and acceptable to all Member States including Ireland, if and when the UK government is ready to put them on the table."
Analyst's take: No nasty surprises
Holger Schmieding, the chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said his main takeaway from the summit so far is the lack of "big negative headlines."
"Unlike last time in Canada when the G7 meeting ended with a bust-up, the Biarritz summit has not yet made big negative headlines," Schmieding said in a note on Monday morning.
"In their deliberations so far, G7 leaders even agreed some useful initiatives to combat deforestation in the Amazon and to support a French-German initiative to stabilize Africa’s Sahel region.
If we get through the last day of the G7 without any major accident, the summit may even have served the original purpose of such G7 meetings, namely for leaders of some key countries to exchange views as a potential basis for co-operating better -- or less badly -- in the future."
Johnson hails "fantastic meeting" with Australia's Morrison
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been working the floor at his first-ever G7 summit, hoping to set the stage for future trade deals with the world's biggest economies.
The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union at the end of October. Unless a major breakthrough is reached in the next few weeks, the country could end up crashing out of the world's biggest trading bloc without a deal. A messy Brexit would hurt the British (and, to a lesser extent, the European) economy.
Johnson is hoping that the void left by the EU could be filled by other countries. He met the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison early on Monday.
According to a statement from Downing Street, the two leaders discussed "enhanced and deep trading relationship."
Johnson has also met US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here's what to expect from Monday's G7 meetings
The final day of the summit is shaping up to be busy for all those involved.
President Trump started the day with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Trump is also expected to meet the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appear at a joint press conference with the host, French President Emmanuel Macron.
The leaders of the world's biggest economies are also set to take part in sessions covering climate, biodiversity and digital transformation, before attending the closing talks in the afternoon.