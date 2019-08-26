G7 leaders talk climate, trade and Iran
Next G7 "possibly" at Trump National Doral Golf Resort
President Trump confirmed reports that he is "possibly" looking at hosting the next G7 summit at his Trump National Doral Golf Resort in Miami.
Trump discussed the pros of hosting the G7 at his Miami-Dade resort, including its close proximity to the airport and infrastructure that he said could easily accommodate the large presence of global leaders, delegations and press.
Trump said his club could "handle whatever happens" and repeated several times that it is only a five-minute drive to the airport. He added that it was still being decided.
The Washington Post first reported in June that Trump was looking at hosting the next G7 at his Doral club.
Trump wants Russia back in the G7. The other leaders? Not so much
President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday he would like to bring Russia back into the G7, but admitted that other leaders of the world's biggest economies disagreed with him.
Trump said he told his counterparts it would be advantageous to readmit Russia to the group. "There are people that agree with me 100%, but there are some that don't," Trump said. "We did have a discussion about Russia," he added.
Sitting next to him, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel made it clear her priority is to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine has been locked in a proxy war with Russia for five years, and the conflict has claimed around 13,000 lives in the country's east. Western powers imposed sanctions on Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014.
"I want the talks now between the Ukrainian President and the Russian President... I think we have to try and bring this forward in the next few months," Merkel said when asked about Russia.
"It's a big problem and we have enough problems in the world as it is, I think we ought to make progress on this one," she added.
Trump indicates next G7 will be in Miami
President Donald Trump said the next G7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in the United States in 2020, is likely going to take place in Miami.
He said it will be "right next" to the Miami airport, avoiding the need to "drive for hours and hours and hours."
"We are thinking about it, they like the location, and it's Miami, it's a great area," Trump said.
Merkel: We all have interest in US-China trade agreement
President Donald Trump is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday morning.
Speaking to journalists at the summit, the two said they discussed the United States' trade war with China.
Merkel said she was hoping that the US and China can strike a deal that would ease the tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
"Of course, we are all linked together, we have all interest to find a solution and would be very glad if an agreement could be found between China and the US.”
"She's a brilliant woman, she understands," Trump said.
Trump says he got positive messages from Beijing
President Donald Trump said he has received positive signals from China on a trade deal.
Speaking in France on Monday morning, Trump said "China called last night" to relay a desire to return to negotiations. He described the calls as "productive."
"Let's get back to the table," Trump said, describing the message from Beijing.
"They want to make a deal. They want calm. That’s a great thing, frankly," Trump said alongside Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
"This is a very positive development for the world," Trump said, adding later: "I think we're going to make a deal."
Trump absent from start of a climate meeting
President Donald Trump didn't make it to the start of a G7 session on climate on Monday, according to reporters in the room.
As the meeting got underway, the seat reserved for Trump was empty. Other G7 leaders -- including Boris Johnson, Shinzo Abe, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel -- were there.
Macron began the session jokingly chiding Johnson to come to "order." He then presented the other leaders with wrist watches made from recycled plastics.
In the lead-up to the G7, Trump's aides said he wasn't interested in the climate portions of the summit, believing them a waste of time compared to discussion of the economy.
It wasn't immediately clear if Trump joined the session late, since cameras were dismissed from the room after a few minutes.
G7 doesn't bring a Brexit breakthrough (as expected)
A meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Council President Donald Tusk on the summit's sidelines did not bring any major surprise on Brexit.
According to a statement from the Downing Street, Johnson repeated, once again, that "the UK will be leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances."
He also said the withdrawal deal agreed by his predecessor Theresa May was "anti-democratic."
Ahead of the meeting, Tusk said the EU was "willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic, and acceptable to all Member States including Ireland, if and when the UK government is ready to put them on the table."