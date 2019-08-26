Final day of summit: World leaders have gathered in the French city of Biarritz for the last day of G7 talks. The G7 group represents some of the world's major economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Donald Trump's busy day: The US president has already held talks with Egypt's President and will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before appearing at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Environment on agenda: The leaders are set to take part in sessions covering climate, biodiversity and digital transformation, before the closing talks in the afternoon.

Surprise visit from Iran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made an unexpected arrival in Biarritz at the invitation of France.