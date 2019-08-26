Trump and world leaders meet at G7 summit
Trump on the climate crisis: I want clean air and clean water. But I also want the US to stay wealthy.
President Trump, when asked about the climate crisis, said he wants clean air and clean water — but also wants the US to hold onto its "tremendous wealth."
A reporter asked Trump, "What do you think the world should be doing about climate change and do you still harbor that skepticism?"
Trump said the US has become "the No. 1 energy producer in the world."
"I feel that the United States has tremendous wealth. The wealth is under its feet. I’ve made that wealth come alive," he said. "And I’m not going to lose that wealth. I’m not going to lose it on dreams — on windmills, which frankly aren’t working too well. ”
Trump said that while he wanted to continue energy production, he see himself as an environmentalist.
"I want the cleanest water on Earth. I want the cleanest air on Earth. And that’s what we’re doing. And I’m an environmentalist," he said.
"I think I know more about the environment than most people. I want clean air. I want clean water. I want a wealthy country. I want a spectacular country with jobs, with pensions and so many things and that’s what we’re getting."
Some context: Earlier today, Trump skipped a session devoted to climate change at the G7 summit.
In the lead-up to the G7, Trump's aides said he wasn't entirely interested in the climate portions of the summit, believing them a waste of time compared to discussion of the economy.
After past G7s, Trump complained that too much time was spent on issues he deemed unimportant, like clearing oceans of plastics.
Trump: "This is the right time" for Boris Johnson to be prime minister
President Trump said he thinks the UK's Boris Johnson will be "a great prime minister." The two met at the G7 summit over the weekend.
Trump said he told Johnson he's "been waiting for him to be prime minister for about 6 years."
"This is the right time for Boris," he added.
Trump: Russia "pure and simply outsmarted" Obama when it annexed Crimea
A reporter asked President Trump about the reason Russia was kicked out of the G7, which used to be the G8, and he repeated a misleading statement blaming President Obama.
Trump, the reporter pointed out, continues to insist that "Russia outsmarted President Obama" when other countries say the reason Russia was ousted from the group was because it annexed Crimea in 2014.
Here's how Trump responded:
"It was annexed during President Obama — I know you like President Obama — but it was annexed during President Obama's term. If it was during my term, I'd say, 'Sorry, folks. I made a mistake.'"
He continued: "President Obama was pure and simply outsmarted. They took Crimea during his term. That was not a good thing. It could have been stopped — could have been stopped with the right, whatever. It could have been stopped. But President Obama was unable to stop it, and it's too bad."
Some context: The 2014 decision to kick Russia out of the then-G8 was made by a majority of member countries.
Russia was suspended from the group after the majority of member countries allied against Russia's annexation of Crimea, which Russia continues to hold.
Trump says he doesn't care about political fallout from suggestion that Russia rejoin the G7
Asked about political fallout from his suggestion that Russia be readmitted to the G7, Trump said, "don't care."
"A lot of people say having Russia, which is a power, having them inside the room is better than having them outside the room," Trump said.
He added that "numerous people inside the G7 felt that way."
Asked about having Russia's Vladimir Putin attend the summit, Trump said he would "certainly invite him."
Trump claims he won't make any money if his golf club is site of G7
President Trump defended the possibility of hosting the next G7 summit at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Club, saying that he will not make any money from hosting.
"It's not about me, it's about getting the right location," he said.
Trump told reporters at a press conference Monday in Biarritz, that he "couldn't care less" about making money and reiterated that he has only lost money as president. "The only thing I care about is this country," Trump said.
Trump said that the administration has looked at 12 different sites for the summit, but said his Doral-Miami club is the best choice in terms of location and infrastructure.
"My people wanted it," Trump said on the club adding, "I'm not going to make any money."
Here are the reasons why Trump wants to host next year's G7 at his Florida golf resort
President Trump outlined the reasons he's considering hosting next year's G7 summit at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort in Florida.
He cited the location's proximity to the airport and its "luxurious rooms with magnificent views" as key elements.
"Doral happens to be within Miami. It's a city. It's a wonderful place. It's a very, very successful area of Florida. It's, very importantly, only five minutes from the airport. The airport is right next door," Trump said.
He added that his team looked at 12 sites, but some were two to four hours away from an international airport.
Trump went on to describe the club's guest rooms and amenities.
"With Doral, we have a series of magnificent buildings, we call them bungalows. They each hold from 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views. We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants.
He continued: "Each country can have their own villa or their own bungalow. And they have a lot of units in them. So I think it works out well."
Trump says a meeting with Iran is realistic in the next few weeks
Following up on President Macron's suggestion that the US and Iran meet in the coming weeks on the nuclear issue, Trump was asked if that timetable for a meeting sounded realistic and he responded, "It does."
Trump said he thinks Iran wants to "get this situation straightened out," but couched that comment by adding, "That's based on gut."
"I think there's a really good chance that we would meet," Trump added.