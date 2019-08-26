Trump on the climate crisis: I want clean air and clean water. But I also want the US to stay wealthy.

President Trump, when asked about the climate crisis, said he wants clean air and clean water — but also wants the US to hold onto its "tremendous wealth."

A reporter asked Trump, "What do you think the world should be doing about climate change and do you still harbor that skepticism?"

Trump said the US has become "the No. 1 energy producer in the world."

"I feel that the United States has tremendous wealth. The wealth is under its feet. I’ve made that wealth come alive," he said. "And I’m not going to lose that wealth. I’m not going to lose it on dreams — on windmills, which frankly aren’t working too well. ”

Trump said that while he wanted to continue energy production, he see himself as an environmentalist.

"I want the cleanest water on Earth. I want the cleanest air on Earth. And that’s what we’re doing. And I’m an environmentalist," he said.

"I think I know more about the environment than most people. I want clean air. I want clean water. I want a wealthy country. I want a spectacular country with jobs, with pensions and so many things and that’s what we’re getting."

Some context: Earlier today, Trump skipped a session devoted to climate change at the G7 summit.

In the lead-up to the G7, Trump's aides said he wasn't entirely interested in the climate portions of the summit, believing them a waste of time compared to discussion of the economy.

After past G7s, Trump complained that too much time was spent on issues he deemed unimportant, like clearing oceans of plastics.