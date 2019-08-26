Leaders discuss climate and oceans, but Trump's not there

The leaders of the world's biggest economies discussed biodiversity, climate and oceans at one of the sessions on Monday.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a guest at the session. He said he "highlighted India's large scale efforts" on climate change and the environment.

President Donald Trump was notably missing from the meeting.

Asked about it during one of his news conferences, Trump appeared to suggest the climate talks were yet to happen.

French President Emmanuel Macron later said Trump only missed the climate session because it clashed with other bilateral meetings he had on Monday.