G7 leaders talk climate, trade and Iran
Leaders discuss climate and oceans, but Trump's not there
The leaders of the world's biggest economies discussed biodiversity, climate and oceans at one of the sessions on Monday.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a guest at the session. He said he "highlighted India's large scale efforts" on climate change and the environment.
President Donald Trump was notably missing from the meeting.
Asked about it during one of his news conferences, Trump appeared to suggest the climate talks were yet to happen.
French President Emmanuel Macron later said Trump only missed the climate session because it clashed with other bilateral meetings he had on Monday.
Macron announces $20 million in emergency help for the Amazon
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a $20 million emergency fund to help Amazon countries affected by the rainforest fires.
Speaking after a G7 climate session Monday, Macron said the fires are “two times the surface area of France.”
He said the wildfires are damaging the “most important lungs of the planet” and France will provide military support.
The president admitted his country’s interest in the Amazon is partly because it has territory in the Amazon.
Macron angered Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro last week by calling the wildfires blazing in the Amazon rainforest an "international crisis" that should be on the agenda at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.
Bolsonaro said the idea of G7 discussing the issue was "reminiscent of colonial mindset inappropriate in the 21st century."
Apart from the short term emergency funding, Macron also announced a longer term common initiative for the Amazon that will be discussed at the United Nations General Assembly.
Trump and Mnuchin won't elaborate on calls from China
President Donald Trump told reporters earlier: "China called, last night, our top trade people, and said, 'Let's get back to the table.'" Now Trump and his aides are declining to clarify the substance of those calls.
Asked in a meeting with India's prime minister about the calls that he described, Trump cited Chinese vice premier Liu He's comments earlier calling for "calm."
Pressed on the calls, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there has been 'communication' but wouldn't say between whom. Trump added the communication was "at the highest level" and quickly pivoted to touting the US economy.
Asked again directly, "Was there not actually a call last night?” Mnuchin said only: “There were discussions that went back and forth and let’s just leave it at that.”
The Chinese foreign ministry didn't mention the calls in a briefing Monday.
Trump offers to mediate dispute in Kashmir
President Trump said again Monday he's available to mediate the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region of Kashmir, even as India's leader sitting alongside him said his help wasn't needed.
"The prime minister really feels that he has it under control," Trump said as India's Narendra Modi looked on. "I’m sure they will be able to do something very good."
Modi, asked if he was interested in Trump's help, said the issue was between India and Pakistan.
"These issues are bilateral," he said, adding: "We can find solutions to discussions."
Despite those comments, Trump insisted he was still available for mediation.
"I’m here," he said. "I have a very good relationship with both gentlemen."
Trump denies suggesting using nuclear weapons against hurricanes
President Trump has denied that he raised the prospect of disrupting hurricanes using nuclear weapons.
A report in Axios said Trump suggested the idea in hurricane briefings over the first two years of his presidency.
In a tweet on Monday, Trump dismissed the report as "fake news."
US and France "getting close" to a digital tax deal
France's new digital tax is a hot topic at the G7 summit.
Starting January 2020, France will start charging a 3% tax on revenue earned by large internet companies in the country. American companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google will be impacted.
The Trump administration has staunchly opposed the move, and the president himself has even threatened to place tariffs on French wines and other French products in retaliation for the new levy.
On Monday, Trump said the US and France were getting closer to striking a deal on the issue.
The press department of the French finance ministry confirmed Monday that US and French negotiators have reached a compromise agreement, which will be submitted to Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron later on Monday.
The world's richest countries are currently working on an international digital tax proposal through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). However, some countries, including France and the UK, have argued the OECD plan is taking too long to draw up and announced they would impose their own interim tax until the global scheme is put in place.
The French finance ministry confirmed reports that the compromise would consist of France repaying to companies the difference between the French tax and the planned mechanism being drawn up by the OECD.
Kremlin says Russia can rejoin G7 only "by consensus"
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said President Donald Trump’s desire to reinstate Russia in the G7 would depend on consensus within the group.
"Of course, returning to the Seven only at the invitation of one of the countries is impossible, because all decisions there are made by consensus,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
Peskov earlier reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position that Russia was not opposed to rejoining the group, but considered formats that include countries such as China and India to be more constructive.