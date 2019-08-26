Trump: I believe China is sincere in striking new trade deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hopes the US and China reach a trade deal quickly because "uncertainty" is bad for the global economy.

"Our deep wish is for an agreement to be found between the United States and China concerning trade because I think that would be something positive for everyone," he said when asked if he was concerned about the trade war between the US and China.

He continued:

"What’s bad for the world economy is uncertainty and the quicker an agreement is arrived at, the quicker that uncertainty will dissipate."

Some context: Earlier today, Trump said he'd received word from China that its negotiators are ready to return to trade talks, even after his aides spent Sunday insisting Trump wants higher tariffs on Chinese products.