Trump and world leaders meet at G7 summit
Trump: I believe China is sincere in striking new trade deal
President Trump said he believes China is sincere in wanting a new trade deal.
"Do you believe that China is sincere about what it said this morning?" a reporter asked the President at a news conference.
"Yes," Trump responded.
Earlier today, Trump said he'd received word from China that its negotiators are ready to return to trade talks, even after his aides spent Sunday insisting Trump wants higher tariffs on Chinese products.
Macron: "Our deep wish is for an agreement" between the US and China
French President Emmanuel Macron said he hopes the US and China reach a trade deal quickly because "uncertainty" is bad for the global economy.
"Our deep wish is for an agreement to be found between the United States and China concerning trade because I think that would be something positive for everyone," he said when asked if he was concerned about the trade war between the US and China.
He continued:
"What’s bad for the world economy is uncertainty and the quicker an agreement is arrived at, the quicker that uncertainty will dissipate."
Some context: Earlier today, Trump said he'd received word from China that its negotiators are ready to return to trade talks, even after his aides spent Sunday insisting Trump wants higher tariffs on Chinese products.
France and the US agree that "Iran must never have nuclear arms," Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron said both he Trump agree that Iran “must never have nuclear arms."
Speaking next to President Trump, Macron added that Iran "must never be allowed to disturb the stability of the region."
The French President went to say that a lot of pressure has been put on Iran. He welcomed both the visit by Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as well as the words by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as a positive step in what he still described as a “fragile” environment.
Macron: There were "a lot of tensions" ahead of this G7 summit
French President Emmanuel Macron said there have been "a lot of tensions" and "a lot of conflicts" at this year's G7 summit.
"What we were really keen on was to convey a positive and joint message following our discussions, discussions on several topics," he said, according to a translator.
He added that the world leaders have not yet negotiated a lengthy text, but they have worked on a one-page document.
Macron is appearing at a news conference with President Trump, as the US will host next year's G7 summit.
“We wanted to hold this joint conference together, because next year it is the United States of America that will host the G7 summit, and we are going to pass the baton on to President Trump. That is why we are together," Macron said.
Trump said earlier today that he is "possibly" looking at hosting the next G7 summit at his Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.
Trump and Macron are speaking now
Iran foreign minister's surprise G7 visit wasn't planned in hopes that Trump would meet him, official says
The French foreign minister says it was not their hope to have Trump meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif by bringing Zarif to the G7.
Asked by CNN on Monday whether that was the motivation behind bringing Zarif to the summit, the French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said no, “there was no hope” of that kind of meeting.
Some background: Zarif's surprise appearance caught some US officials off-guard. French President Emmanuel Macron informed his fellow leaders that Zarif would make the visit only the night before he arrived.
Trump maintained a neutral view of the development on Monday, saying he was not surprised and had even given Macron his approval to push forward with planning the Zarif visit.
"Macron spoke with me, he asked me," Trump said. "I said if you want to do it that's okay. I don't consider that disrespectful at all, especially when he asked me for approval."
Still, Trump said he felt it was too early for a meeting with Zarif himself. And he continued to trash the Iran nuclear deal, an accord that European leaders are working to salvage after Trump withdrew.
The White House said Trump skipped climate meeting to talk to India and Germany. Both countries' leaders were at the meeting.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was asked asked this morning why President Trump skipped a G7 meeting on biodiversity, climate and oceans.
She said the President was tied up in meetings with Germany and India.
“The President had scheduled meetings and bilaterals with Germany and India, so a senior member of the Administration attended in his stead," she said.
However, both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen attending the climate session that Trump skipped.
