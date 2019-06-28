G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Abe hands Trump easy, visual guide to Japan investment in US
US President Trump has had some harsh words for host Japan ahead of his visit to the G20 in Osaka.
In an interview with Fox News Business, Trump complained about the US Japan defense alliance, saying if America is attacked Tokyo doesn't have to help and "can watch it on the Sony television."
But clearly keen to improve relations, Abe handed Trump an A4 guide to new Japan investments in the US during their bilateral on Friday morning.
"Japan has FIVE Additional Investments in JUST ONE MONTH," the document said.
Can Xi Jinping charm Trump out of escalating the US-China trade war?
While Chinese President Xi Jinping is out meeting leaders and shaking hands today, all eyes are on his bilateral with US President Donald Trump tomorrow.
According to the schedule, Xi will have 90 minutes to convince the US leader not to go ahead with new tariffs on Chinese goods.
While Xi has proven adept at charming Trump in the past, during previous meetings in the US and China, this will be his greatest test yet.
If talks go badly, Trump has threatened to raise tariffs to 25% on a further $300 billion worth of Chinese exports.
It would be yet another blow to an already weakening Chinese economy.
Trump, Modi and Abe share a fist bump at trilateral talks
US President Donald Trump had some harsh words for Japan and India in the lead up to his meetings at the G20 on Friday.
In a tweet Thursday, Trump demanded Modi withdraw recently raised tariffs against the US, calling them "unacceptable."
But the three leaders were all smiles on Friday morning at their trilateral meeting in Osaka, even sharing a fist bump when photographers asked the three leaders to shake hands.
Trump's packed Friday G20 schedule
US President Donald Trump has a full day of meetings on Friday in Osaka.
He'll be meeting with five different world leaders for bilateral talks, as well as holding trilateral talks early on Friday.
Here's the US President's schedule for the first day of the G20:
8.30 a.m. JST (7.30 p.m. Thurs ET) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
9.15 a.m. JST (8.15 p.m. Thurs ET) - Trilateral meeting with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
9.35 a.m. JST (8.35 p.m. Thurs ET) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
10.15 a.m. JST (9.15 p.m. Thurs ET) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
2.00 p.m. JST (1.00 a.m. ET) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
3.30 p.m. JST (2.30 a.m. ET) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Osaka ramps up security ahead of G20
World leaders have arrived in the Japanese city of Osaka for the annual G20 summit -- and the officials there are taking no chances.
Residents have been told to avoid driving near the summit site for “unnecessary reasons” from Thursday to Sunday because traffic control measures could cause delays. Meanwhile, all public schools are closed Thursday and Friday.
Security has been ramped up all across the city:
Railway companies in the larger Kansai region have said coin locker at stations will not be available and all trash cans will be sealed off.
Here's who Trump is meeting at the G20
US President Donald Trump will meet with the following leaders at this week's G20 Osaka summit, according to a senior administration official:
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia
- Prime Minster Shinzo Abe of Japan
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India
- Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany
- President Vladimir Putin of Russia
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia
- President Xi Jinping of China
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey
After the summit ends on Saturday, Trump will visit Seoul for two days and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said South Korea's Presidential Office spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
What to watch at the G20: Iran tensions, China trade war, and the climate crisis
World leaders are gathering this week in Osaka, Japan, for the annual G20 summit.
United States President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate: He is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for trade talks, as the year-long trade war stalls.
He is also expected to huddle with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their first face-to-face following the conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation.
He'll also discuss the rising US-Iran tensions with other world leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
With Europe bracing for a dangerous heat wave, the climate crisis could also be on the table. Last year, the G20 leaders all reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord -- except for Trump, who reaffirmed his decision to withdraw from the agreement.
After the summit ends, Trump will head to Seoul, where he is set to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.