US President Trump has had some harsh words for host Japan ahead of his visit to the G20 in Osaka.

In an interview with Fox News Business, Trump complained about the US Japan defense alliance, saying if America is attacked Tokyo doesn't have to help and "can watch it on the Sony television."

But clearly keen to improve relations, Abe handed Trump an A4 guide to new Japan investments in the US during their bilateral on Friday morning.

"Japan has FIVE Additional Investments in JUST ONE MONTH ," the document said.