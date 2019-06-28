Takoyaki, a classic Osaka dish of batter balls filled with octopus. G20 Japan/Twitter

Sea urchin. Oysters. Soft-serve ice cream.

These are just a few of the treats Japan is laying out at the G20 venue for its international guests. A "performance kitchen" also features Japanese cuisine and Osaka specialties, prepared right in front of attendees.

At the venue's food stalls, the summit participants can try Osaka classics like takoyaki, batter balls filled with octopus, and kush-katsu, a deep-fried comfort food.

They can also venture into the “canned food tasting corner” to try treats like Miyagi oysters.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kono Taro tweeted a photo of the adorable “tea-time sweets” he enjoyed after the Japan-US bilateral. He also posted pictures of himself engaging in some serious taste tests at the performance kitchen.