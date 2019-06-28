G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Trump, Modi and Abe share a fist bump at trilateral talks
US President Donald Trump had some harsh words for Japan and India in the lead up to his meetings at the G20 on Friday.
In a tweet Thursday, Trump demanded Modi withdraw recently raised tariffs against the US, calling them "unacceptable."
But the three leaders were all smiles on Friday morning at their trilateral meeting in Osaka, even sharing a fist bump when photographers asked the three leaders to shake hands.
Trump's packed Friday G20 schedule
US President Donald Trump has a full day of meetings on Friday in Osaka.
He'll be meeting with five different world leaders for bilateral talks, as well as holding trilateral talks early on Friday.
Here's the US President's schedule for the first day of the G20:
8.30 a.m. JST (7.30 p.m. Thurs ET) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
9.15 a.m. JST (8.15 p.m. Thurs ET) - Trilateral meeting with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
9.35 a.m. JST (8.35 p.m. Thurs ET) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
10.15 a.m. JST (9.15 p.m. Thurs ET) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
2.00 p.m. JST (1.00 a.m. ET) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
3.30 p.m. JST (2.30 a.m. ET) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Osaka ramps up security ahead of G20
World leaders have arrived in the Japanese city of Osaka for the annual G20 summit -- and the officials there are taking no chances.
Residents have been told to avoid driving near the summit site for “unnecessary reasons” from Thursday to Sunday because traffic control measures could cause delays. Meanwhile, all public schools are closed Thursday and Friday.
Security has been ramped up all across the city:
Railway companies in the larger Kansai region have said coin locker at stations will not be available and all trash cans will be sealed off.
Here's who Trump is meeting at the G20
US President Donald Trump will meet with the following leaders at this week's G20 Osaka summit, according to a senior administration official:
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia
- Prime Minster Shinzo Abe of Japan
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India
- Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany
- President Vladimir Putin of Russia
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia
- President Xi Jinping of China
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey
After the summit ends on Saturday, Trump will visit Seoul for two days and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said South Korea's Presidential Office spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
What to watch at the G20: Iran tensions, China trade war, and the climate crisis
World leaders are gathering this week in Osaka, Japan, for the annual G20 summit.
United States President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate: He is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for trade talks, as the year-long trade war stalls.
He is also expected to huddle with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their first face-to-face following the conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation.
He'll also discuss the rising US-Iran tensions with other world leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
With Europe bracing for a dangerous heat wave, the climate crisis could also be on the table. Last year, the G20 leaders all reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord -- except for Trump, who reaffirmed his decision to withdraw from the agreement.
After the summit ends, Trump will head to Seoul, where he is set to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
What is the G20?
The G20, or Group of 20, is an annual summit for world leaders, foreign ministers, and central bank governors.
It includes 19 countries and the European Union, and accounts for about 80% of the global gross domestic product. Around two-thirds of the world's population live in a G20 country.
The first G20 summit was held in November 1975 in Rambouillet, France. It only included the world's six largest economies -- until Canada joined, forming the G7, which also holds annual summits.
Over the years, more countries grew and a larger forum became necessary -- and so the G20 was created in 1999, for the world's 20 largest economies.
The summits are a chance for world leaders to meet face-to-face, discuss pressing geopolitical issues, and strengthen or reaffirm relationships. Expect to see bilateral and trilateral meetings, talks on the sidelines, and the class photo -- a summit tradition.
Here's the full list of G20 members:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Republic of Korea (South Korea)
- Republic of South Africa
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- European Union (EU)