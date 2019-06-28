Trump, Abe and Modi laugh as they bump fists at a meeting at the G20 in Osaka on Friday. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

US President Donald Trump had some harsh words for Japan and India in the lead up to his meetings at the G20 on Friday.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump demanded Modi withdraw recently raised tariffs against the US, calling them "unacceptable."

But the three leaders were all smiles on Friday morning at their trilateral meeting in Osaka, even sharing a fist bump when photographers asked the three leaders to shake hands.