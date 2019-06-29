Trump: With a wall, immigrant father and daughter who drowned "would be saved"

Speaking at a press conference in Osaka, US President Donald Trump said that if his border wall had been built the lives of migrants could be saved.

"The father and the beautiful daughter who drowned ... if they thought it was hard to get in, they wouldn't be coming up... Lives would be saved," Trump said.

Trump was referring to the viral picture of a father and his young daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande trying to get to the United States.

The US President again pushed for tougher border control policies, saying that illegal immigration was "very unfair."

"You have millions of people on line for years to get into a country. They take tests, they study ... and these people have worked hard, they've been on line for seven, eight, nine years, then someone walks in. Honestly it's very unfair," he said.

