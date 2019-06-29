G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Trump: I would be "very comfortable" setting foot in North Korea
US President Donald Trump said he would visit North Korea, adding he would feel "very comfortable."
Trump told reporters at his G20 press conference that he would feel happy to set foot in North Korea when he visits the DMZ Sunday.
"Sure I would," Trump said when asked whether he would step foot into the country.
"I feel very comfortable doing that. I would have no problem," he said.
No sitting US president has ever visited North Korea.
Trump added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un followed his Twitter.
Earlier this morning Trump tweeted an open invitation to Kim to meet him in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.
Trump appears to soften his tone on Huawei
US President Donald Trump has appeared to soften his tone on Chinese communications giant Huawei, suggesting that he would allow the company to once again purchase US technology.
Speaking at a press conference in Osaka, Saturday, Trump said that the US sells a "tremendous amount of product" to Huawei. "That's okay, we will keep selling that product," said Trump.
"The (US) companies were not exactly happy that they couldn't sell."
The US Commerce Department formally added Huawei to the list of companies the US government considers to be undermining US interest in May.
It effectively meant that companies would need to apply for a US export license to sell to Huawei, cutting off its primary supply chain.
Trump added that while he did discuss Huawei, he didn’t talk about Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is detained in Canada and facing extradition to the US.
"We did discuss Huawei but didn't discuss her situation," Trump said.
Trump: I won because I was "better, smarter, harder" than Hillary
When a journalist at the press conference asked US President Donald Trump about former President Jimmy Carter's criticisms, Trump sighed. "Russia, Russia, Russia. Okay."
"Jimmy Carter -- look, he's a nice man, he was a terrible president. He's a Democrat, and it's a typical talking point. He's loyal to the Democrats and I guess you should be, but as everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself. I went out and I campaigned better, smarter, harder, than Hillary Clinton," Trump said.
"This had nothing to do with anybody but the fact that I worked harder and much smarter than Hillary Clinton did," he added.
Trump: US will not apply more tariffs to China
US President Donald Trump addressed his trade talks with China at the press conference today, saying trade negotiations were continuing and that the US would not add additional tariffs.
"Basically we said today that we were going to continue with negotiations, which I ended a while back. We agreed that I would not be putting tariffs on the $325 billion that I would have the ability to put on if I wanted."
Trump on Japan: "They send us millions of cars and we send them wheat"
US President Donald Trump is moving between criticizing the US trade relationship with other countries and praising the current state of the economy.
The US leader said that he'd had meetings with many leaders, as well as some trade negotiations.
"We spent a lot of time with a lot of countries. Japan, we're negotiating with them because they send us millions of cars and we send them wheat," he said.
But Trump said that the US economy was booming, claiming that "a lot of activity" was coming back to the United States.
"We're the hottest show in town ... One thing that virtually every leader I deal with said was 'congratulations'," he said.
"We have the lowest unemployment numbers, best numbers."
Trump: US immigration laws are "a disaster"
Mexico has been doing "an incredible job" with border security, US President Donald Trump said at a press conference in Osaka, where he slammed the Democratic presidential candidates for being weak on immigration.
Trump on Xi: "We had a great meeting"
US President Donald Trump said that he had a "great meeting" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Osaka earlier today.
"We've known each other for as long as I'm president," Trump said, praising his relationship with the Chinese leader.
Trump said that the two sides had agreed to leave tariffs unchanged for now. "We won't be lifting tariffs on China, for the time being," Trump said.
There are no further details yet on what other agreements were made but Trump hinted that there would be increased purchases of US goods as part of the deal.
"We're going to give them lists of things that we'd like them to buy," he said.