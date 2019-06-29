Trump: I would be "very comfortable" setting foot in North Korea

US President Donald Trump said he would visit North Korea, adding he would feel "very comfortable."

Trump told reporters at his G20 press conference that he would feel happy to set foot in North Korea when he visits the DMZ Sunday.

"Sure I would," Trump said when asked whether he would step foot into the country.

"I feel very comfortable doing that. I would have no problem," he said.

No sitting US president has ever visited North Korea.

Trump added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un followed his Twitter.

Earlier this morning Trump tweeted an open invitation to Kim to meet him in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.