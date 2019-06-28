Turkish president touts "strategic partnership" with US as Trump considers sanctions

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Fahrettin Altun/Twitter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has touted the "strategic partnership" between Turkey and the US, after US President Donald Trump suggested he is open to withholding sanctions on Turkey.

"There are many steps we need to take within the defense industry area. But more importantly we have a strategic partnership, and this strategic partnership also encourages us to create a solidarity across many areas. And I have full belief that our solidarity will continue throughout the strategic partnership, thank you," Erdogan said to Trump through a translator.

US officials have warned Turkey that it would not be allowed to buy the F-35 stealth jet if it goes ahead with the missile system purchase because the US believes the Russian system is incompatible with the F-35 jet -- and has argued that Moscow could use it to gather intelligence on the aircraft.

Before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier at the G20, Erdogan said delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system to Turkey is proceeding without delay and there has been no setback in the deal with Moscow.