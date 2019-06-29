Trump: US will not apply more tariffs to China

US President Donald Trump is moving between criticizing the US trade relationship with other countries and praising the current state of the economy.

The US leader said that he'd had meetings with many leaders, as well as some trade negotiations.

"We spent a lot of time with a lot of countries. Japan, we're negotiating with them because they send us millions of cars and we send them wheat," he said.

But Trump said that the US economy was booming, claiming that "a lot of activity" was coming back to the United States.

"We're the hottest show in town ... One thing that virtually every leader I deal with said was 'congratulations'," he said.

"We have the lowest unemployment numbers, best numbers."