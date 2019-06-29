G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Trump: US will not apply more tariffs to China
US President Donald Trump addressed his trade talks with China at the press conference today, saying trade negotiations were continuing and that the US would not add additional tariffs.
"Basically we said today that we were going to continue with negotiations, which I ended a while back. We agreed that I would not be putting tariffs on the $325 billion that I would have the ability to put on if I wanted."
Trump on Japan: "They send us millions of cars and we send them wheat"
US President Donald Trump is moving between criticizing the US trade relationship with other countries and praising the current state of the economy.
The US leader said that he'd had meetings with many leaders, as well as some trade negotiations.
"We spent a lot of time with a lot of countries. Japan, we're negotiating with them because they send us millions of cars and we send them wheat," he said.
But Trump said that the US economy was booming, claiming that "a lot of activity" was coming back to the United States.
"We're the hottest show in town ... One thing that virtually every leader I deal with said was 'congratulations'," he said.
"We have the lowest unemployment numbers, best numbers."
Trump: US immigration laws are "a disaster"
Mexico has been doing "an incredible job" with border security, US President Donald Trump said at a press conference in Osaka, where he slammed the Democratic presidential candidates for being weak on immigration.
Trump on Xi: "We had a great meeting"
US President Donald Trump said that he had a "great meeting" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Osaka earlier today.
"We've known each other for as long as I'm president," Trump said, praising his relationship with the Chinese leader.
Trump said that the two sides had agreed to leave tariffs unchanged for now. "We won't be lifting tariffs on China, for the time being," Trump said.
There are no further details yet on what other agreements were made but Trump hinted that there would be increased purchases of US goods as part of the deal.
"We're going to give them lists of things that we'd like them to buy," he said.
Trump says he's hopeful to meet with Kim at DMZ
US President Donald Trump told reporters at his G20 press conference that he was hopeful of meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his forthcoming trip to the DMZ -- the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.
After Trump leaves Osaka, he'll be heading to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in.
This morning, the US leader tweeted an invitation to Kim that he would like to meet him and "shake hands" at the DMZ during his visit.
"Kim Jong Un was very receptive," Trump told the press. "He responded, so we'll see."
Trump arrives on stage for G20 press conference
US Presidential Donald Trump has arrived on stage to begin his closing press conference in Osaka, Japan, capping off his visit.
The world's media has descended on Osaka
Journalists from across the world are gathered at the International Media Center in the Osaka G20 venue.
A photo tweeted by the official G20 Japan account shows a conference hall packed with journalists and members of the media, with outlets setting up shop on different tables.
The photo captures the frenetic energy that has defined this year's G20 summit. Journalists are drinking canned coffee, answering phones, hunched over laptops -- one has even slumped over on his table for a bit of shuteye.