G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Trump says he's hopeful to meet with Kim at DMZ
US President Donald Trump told reporters at his G20 press conference that he was hopeful of meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his forthcoming trip to the DMZ -- the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.
After Trump leaves Osaka, he'll be heading to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in.
This morning, the US leader tweeted an invitation to Kim that he would like to meet him and "shake hands" at the DMZ during his visit.
"Kim Jong Un was very receptive," Trump told the press. "He responded, so we'll see."
Trump arrives on stage for G20 press conference
US Presidential Donald Trump has arrived on stage to begin his closing press conference in Osaka, Japan, capping off his visit.
The world's media has descended on Osaka
Journalists from across the world are gathered at the International Media Center in the Osaka G20 venue.
A photo tweeted by the official G20 Japan account shows a conference hall packed with journalists and members of the media, with outlets setting up shop on different tables.
The photo captures the frenetic energy that has defined this year's G20 summit. Journalists are drinking canned coffee, answering phones, hunched over laptops -- one has even slumped over on his table for a bit of shuteye.
The trade deal Trump and Xi should agree on
Writing for CNN, Myron Brilliant, the executive vice president and head of International Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, says the ideal agreement between Xi and Trump would do several things:
- Expand access to Chinese markets for US exporters and investors
- Ensure nondiscriminatory treatment of US companies
- Strengthen intellectual property protections
- Eliminate China's corporate subsidies
- Remove restrictions on digital trade and data flow
Such a deal would lead to freer and fairer trade, support more innovation in both countries, and provide a stronger foundation to address nettlesome issues that cannot be tackled within a trade negotiation, says Brilliant.
Prolonging the trade war would not only deprive US businesses of access to the second-largest economy, but it would also permanently alter supply chains, thereby raising costs and destroying jobs at countless US firms, he adds.
Xinhua: Trump "harbors NO hostility" towards China
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's G20 closing press conference, Chinese state-run media Xinhua released more details about the meeting between US and Chinese leaders earlier today.
"US President Donald Trump said he harbors NO hostility towards China and hopes for better relations between the two countries," the Chinese news service said.
Chinese state media has been prominently playing up that the two sides agreed to continue trade talks "on the basis of equal footing and mutual respect."
This has been a long running demand of the Chinese government, who feel that they're being blamed unfairly for trade tensions.
In May, after talks broke down, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said any agreement had to be "equal and mutually beneficial" in an interview with Xinhua.
Trump to hold G20 closing press conference soon
We are awaiting the arrival of US President Donald Trump, who is expected to address the press as the 2019 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, wraps up.
Trump is likely to be asked for more details about his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier today.
Following the much anticipated bilateral meeting, the US leader announced that trade talks between China and the United States -- the world's two biggest economies -- were "back on track."
Where Trump is heading next: After he finishes up in Osaka, Trump is expected to head to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in.
The US leader has also teased the possibility of a third meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, tweeting an invite to "shake hands" at the DMZ -- the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.
Modi: I'm "stoked" about my bilateral relationship with Australia
As the US-China bilateral talks were ongoing in Osaka, two other world leaders were having a bit of fun on Twitter.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted a picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "Kithana acha he Modi!"
It translates as "Look how nice Modi is!" but is probably a play on Morrison's catchphrase -- "How good is Australia."
In response, Modi retweeted the picture using Australian slang: "Mate, I'm stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!"
Who says international summits can't be fun?