Trump says he's hopeful to meet with Kim at DMZ

US President Donald Trump told reporters at his G20 press conference that he was hopeful of meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his forthcoming trip to the DMZ -- the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

After Trump leaves Osaka, he'll be heading to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in.

This morning, the US leader tweeted an invitation to Kim that he would like to meet him and "shake hands" at the DMZ during his visit.

"Kim Jong Un was very receptive," Trump told the press. "He responded, so we'll see."