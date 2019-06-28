G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Trump: Putin is a "terrific person"
US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "great guy" and a "terrific person" on Saturday at the G20.
A Russia 24 television reporter approached Trump during a morning event and asked, "Mr. Trump, how did you like your meeting with President Putin?"
Trump to Moon: "Have you seen my tweet?"
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been one of the most enthusiastic proponents for peace between the US and North Korea.
He is currently attending the G20 alongside other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who earlier today tweeted out an invitation to North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet him in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.
It's not known whether Moon was aware of Trump's invitation before it was issued, but the South Korean Blue House confirmed that Trump had brought it up with Moon on Saturday morning.
Walking up to Moon in the G20 coffee lounge, Trump asked, "Have you seen my tweet?"
Moon said, "Yes." According to the Blue House, Trump then gave Moon a thumbs-up and said "Let's try together."
North Korea said in a statement on state media KCNA that it had seen the tweet but had not received an official proposal.
With the Trump-Xi meeting over, the hard work begins
According to Chinese state media, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have declared a ceasefire in their global trade war.
Trump and Xi had agreed to restart talks at the G20, after they unexpectedly stalled in May, leading to additional tariffs being imposed by both sides.
There is still no official statement from the White House or plans for when new talks could start.
Whatever the outcome of today's talks, there is still a gap between the US and China on a number of key trade demands, including forced technology transfers and the trade deficit.
John Delury, expert in modern Chinese History, said it would be easier for both sides to pick up where they left off, rather than starting over.
He said that there was already a "long document" which had been put together by negotiators when trade talks stalled.
"I would say this is what Xi wanted, at a minimum. Beijing doesn't want this to head towards (full economic) decoupling," he said.
Did rare earths factor into today's trade talks?
News of a tentative resumption in trade talks following today's meeting between Xi and Trump comes just days after China moved to tighten its grip on the supply of a group of minerals the global tech industry can't live without.
Chinese state media reported this week that the government of China's Jiangxi province was planning to provide support to China Southern Rare Earth Group (CSRE) — the biggest producer of heavy rare earths — "to increase its power and gain the upper hand and say in the resource."
The report highlights China's willingness to consolidate the industry and strengthen control of rare earths production, which Beijing sees as a powerful bargaining chip in the trade war.
Rare earths are 17 minerals with magnetic and conductive properties that help power most electronic devices. Heavy rare earths are vital to the production of smartphones, tablets and smart speakers.
China controls more than 90% of production, according to the US Geological Survey. It also accounted for 80% of all rare earth minerals imported by the United States between 2014 and 2017.
Turkish president touts "strategic partnership" with US as Trump considers sanctions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has touted the "strategic partnership" between Turkey and the US, after US President Donald Trump suggested he is open to withholding sanctions on Turkey.
US officials have warned Turkey that it would not be allowed to buy the F-35 stealth jet if it goes ahead with the missile system purchase because the US believes the Russian system is incompatible with the F-35 jet -- and has argued that Moscow could use it to gather intelligence on the aircraft.
Before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier at the G20, Erdogan said delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system to Turkey is proceeding without delay and there has been no setback in the deal with Moscow.
Trump suggests he’s open to withholding sanctions on Turkey
US President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he is open to suspending expected sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of a Russian air defense system.
Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said the situation was “complicated” but that he was “looking at different solutions.”
He pinned some of the blame on the Obama administration, and said the US should strive to treat Turkey well as an ally.
“Turkey has been a friend of ours,” Trump said, adding he would visit the country at some point.
US officials have warned Turkey that it would not be allowed to buy the F-35 stealth jet if it goes ahead with the missile system purchase because the US believes the Russian system is incompatible with the F-35 jet -- and has argued that Moscow could use it to gather intelligence on the aircraft.
Congress has threatened to impose sanctions in response, but Erdogan said recently he doesn't believe Trump will move forward with the sanctions because of their warm relationship.
Xinhua: US-China agree to reopen trade talks, new tariffs suspended
China's official state-run press agency Xinhua news have announced that President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have agreed to resume stalled trade talks.
"(They) agreed that China and the United States should resume economic and trade discussions on the basis of equality and mutual respect," said a Xinhua report, carried on their website Saturday.
According to Xinhua, Trump agreed to not impose new tariffs on Chinese exports while trade talks were ongoing.
The US leader had threatened to raise tariffs to 25% on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese exports if talks fell through.
There currently is no confirmation from the United States delegation on the specifics of what was agreed on during the meeting, but Trump said talks with China are “back on track” after their meeting.
A statement is expected from the Trump administration in the coming hours.