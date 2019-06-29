Trump says Harris-Biden squabble overblown

President Trump says a squabble between two of his potential Democratic rivals was given too much attention.

Speaking at a news conference in Japan, Trump said Sen. Kamala Harris was overly praised for her rebuke of former Vice President Joe Biden for his opposition to federal mandated school bussing.

“I thought that she was given too much credit,” Trump said. “He didn't do well, certainly, and maybe the facts weren't necessarily on his side. I think she was given too much credit for what she did. It wasn't that outstanding and I think he was probably hit harder than he should have been hit.”

Asked if he viewed Harris as a tough challenger, Trump said it was too early to tell.

"You never know who's going to be tough. You never know,” Trump said. “The one that you think is going to be tough turned out to be not much.”