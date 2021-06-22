During Tuesday's expected Senate vote on the so-called For the People Act, a sweeping elections bill, Democrats will not be able to get the 10 GOP votes needed to pass the bill, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley told CNN.
"It's possible a couple will join us. Do I think 10 will ever join us? No. Mitch McConnell, he's in a power game," the senator from Oregon said Tuesday. "He appreciates these things that are corrupting our country's elections because they help him. So we won't get 10, but we may get a couple eventually when we work out the details of a revised bill."
Merkley said he hopes GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins will be among the Republicans who will support the bill.
In the meantime, Merkley said he is hoping for complete Democratic support.
"Do we have 50 Democrats who say they're ready to debate in bill? I predict eventually we will have 50. I hope it's today. And then we have to figure out how we try to recruit additional Republicans. As Joe Manchin has mentioned he wants to have a bill that he can go out and recruit Republicans to join us."
Remember: The For the People Act passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this year. But it's mired in the Senate, where it lacks Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's support unless modifications are made and faces a wall of resistance from Republicans.
Watch the interview: