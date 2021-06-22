Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Senate is set to vote on whether to advance the so-called For the People Act, a sweeping elections bill that currently lacks Republican support.

But Democrats are looking to the vote as a chance to showcase unified support within their party and create a clear contrast with Republicans over the issue of voting access in America.

As a result, all eyes are on Sen. Joe Manchin.

Last week, the West Virginia Democrat left open the option that he could support a modified bill after previously opposing the drafted legislation. He said he's open to backing several of the provisions in the For the People Act, including declaring Election Day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days and banning partisan gerrymandering.

But in return for his crucial support, Manchin wants to require identification to vote, which many progressives view as discriminatory toward racial minorities, but which Republicans see as essential to deterring potential voter fraud.

Manchin said Monday evening that he did not yet know if he would vote to advance the bill as he was still negotiating changes with his party.

Senate Rules chair Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday they are discussing the ID requirements with Manchin as well as provisions dealing with mail-in voting.

“That continues to be negotiated,” Klobuchar said when asked if voter ID is the biggest sticking point. “And remember the rest of our caucus have views too,” she said

Still, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who said he likes the House-passed HR 1, signaled openness to Manchin's proposed changes.

"Sounds like I'm open to doing everything I possibly can to protect American democracy," Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats, said when pressed by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" if he supports Manchin's proposal.

The compromise effort was also praised by voting rights champion Stacey Abrams.

But even if enough Democrats rally around Manchin's counter proposal, he has long said that he believes any changes of this magnitude must also have the backing of Republicans — an exceedingly unlikely prospect.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham made that much clear on "Fox News Sunday," calling the For the People Act "the biggest power grab in the history of the country" and Manchin's proposal still too ambitious.

Read more here.