4 min ago

Democrats won't get the 10 GOP votes needed to pass the bill, Merkley says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

During Tuesday's expected Senate vote on the so-called For the People Act, a sweeping elections bill, Democrats will not be able to get the 10 GOP votes needed to pass the bill, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley told CNN.

"It's possible a couple will join us. Do I think 10 will ever join us? No. Mitch McConnell, he's in a power game," the senator from Oregon said Tuesday. "He appreciates these things that are corrupting our country's elections because they help him. So we won't get 10, but we may get a couple eventually when we work out the details of a revised bill."

Merkley said he hopes GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins will be among the Republicans who will support the bill.

In the meantime, Merkley said he is hoping for complete Democratic support.

"Do we have 50 Democrats who say they're ready to debate in bill? I predict eventually we will have 50. I hope it's today. And then we have to figure out how we try to recruit additional Republicans. As Joe Manchin has mentioned he wants to have a bill that he can go out and recruit Republicans to join us."

Remember: The For the People Act passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this year. But it's mired in the Senate, where it lacks Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's support unless modifications are made and faces a wall of resistance from Republicans.

Watch the interview:

1 min ago

Vice President Harris called Schumer about voting rights over the weekend

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images
As the White House braces for defeat on the effort to advance voting rights legislation, Vice President Kamala Harris's office is putting out information about her moves on the issue. 

She spoke to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the weekend regarding the bill, an official said.

"She has previously spoken to a number of Senators and Members of Congress as well as voting rights advocates, including Derrick Johnson of the NAACP, Stacey Abrams, Wade Henderson of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, John Yang of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC, Janet Murguia of UnidosUS, John Echohawk of the Native American Rights Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Max Lubin of RISE about efforts to protect the right to vote," the official added. 

The official said she'll continue to engage with voting rights advocates and groups, business leaders and lawmakers in the coming weeks while also publicly arguing that voting is "fundamental to our democracy, and that defending that fundamental right is the most important work we can do as a nation."

Given the dim prospect of any voting rights bill getting passed, the official said Biden and Harris will promote voter registration and engagement while working with state officials "who are working to stop bills aimed at undermining the right to vote."

9 min ago

Key things to know about today's test vote on the election bill

From CNN's Clare Foran and Lauren Fox

Senate Democrats are on track to suffer a stinging defeat Tuesday with Republican opposition expected to sink a voting and election bill that Democrats have made a signature priority – an outcome that will underscore the limits of the party's power with the narrowest possible Senate majority.

The Senate is taking up an amended version of legislation that passed the House in March.

Tuesday's vote is a procedural motion on whether to begin debate on the legislation. It would need 60 votes to succeed, a threshold it is not expected to meet.

Here are some key things to know about today's vote:

  • What both sides are saying: Democrats have set up a key test vote on the bill expected at 5:30 p.m. ET that they have pitched as a necessary counter to state-level efforts to restrict voting access. Republicans have united against it, decrying it as a partisan power grab and a federal overreach into state voting and election systems. Democrats have also faced pushback over the legislation from a member of their own caucus: pivotal swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
  • Where things stand on the filibuster: Failure of the bill to move forward would be a major blow for Democrats that will likely trigger a fresh outpouring of calls from progressives to eliminate the legislative filibuster, which requires most bills to get the votes of at least 10 Republicans given the current Senate makeup. But the votes are not there to eliminate the filibuster with Manchin and several other moderate Democrats opposed.
  • Manchin's position: Manchin said on Monday evening that he did not yet know if he would vote to advance the bill as he was still negotiating changes with Democrats — and did not know if they would be agreed to yet. Manchin said earlier this month that he would vote against the bill, arguing that any major legislation related to voting and elections must have bipartisan support. But he has since left open the option that he could support a modified bill. The West Virginia Democrat released a proposal that would make Election Day a holiday, ban partisan gerrymandering, mandate at least 15 consecutive days of early voting and institute a voter ID requirement, among other provisions.
  • What is happening on the state level: The effort by Democrats to pass the voting legislation comes in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and as Republican-controlled legislatures have pressed ahead with new state laws imposing limits on voting. As of May, state legislators in 48 states had introduced more than 380 bills with restrictive voting provisions, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Read more about the Senate vote here.

14 min ago

Why all eyes are on Sen. Joe Manchin ahead of today's vote

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Phil Mattingly

Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Senate is set to vote on whether to advance the so-called For the People Act, a sweeping elections bill that currently lacks Republican support.

But Democrats are looking to the vote as a chance to showcase unified support within their party and create a clear contrast with Republicans over the issue of voting access in America.

As a result, all eyes are on Sen. Joe Manchin.

Last week, the West Virginia Democrat left open the option that he could support a modified bill after previously opposing the drafted legislation. He said he's open to backing several of the provisions in the For the People Act, including declaring Election Day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days and banning partisan gerrymandering.

But in return for his crucial support, Manchin wants to require identification to vote, which many progressives view as discriminatory toward racial minorities, but which Republicans see as essential to deterring potential voter fraud.

Manchin said Monday evening that he did not yet know if he would vote to advance the bill as he was still negotiating changes with his party.

Senate Rules chair Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday they are discussing the ID requirements with Manchin as well as provisions dealing with mail-in voting. 

“That continues to be negotiated,” Klobuchar said when asked if voter ID is the biggest sticking point. “And remember the rest of our caucus have views too,” she said

Still, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who said he likes the House-passed HR 1, signaled openness to Manchin's proposed changes.

"Sounds like I'm open to doing everything I possibly can to protect American democracy," Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats, said when pressed by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" if he supports Manchin's proposal.

The compromise effort was also praised by voting rights champion Stacey Abrams.

But even if enough Democrats rally around Manchin's counter proposal, he has long said that he believes any changes of this magnitude must also have the backing of Republicans — an exceedingly unlikely prospect.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham made that much clear on "Fox News Sunday," calling the For the People Act "the biggest power grab in the history of the country" and Manchin's proposal still too ambitious.

Read more here.

47 min ago

McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats

From CNN's Ted Barrett 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."

He pointed to the many Democrats who advocate weakening the filibuster so they can approve the bill on the “slimmest possible margins,” which he argued would be a mistake because elections laws should be approved on a bipartisan basis.  

“These issues would be the worst possible place to push through a power grab at any cost,” he said. 

McConnell vowed to use the power of the filibuster the way the Founders envisioned it.  

“The Senate is only an obstacle when the policy is flawed and the process is rotten. And that’s exactly why this body exists. Today, the Senate’s going to fulfill our founding purpose, stop the partisan power grab and reflect S-1,” he said.

Read more about today's vote here.

1 hr 21 min ago

Test vote for voting legislation set for later today

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Manu Raju 

The Senate will cast a key test vote on voting legislation Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

The vote is on a whether to begin debate on the bill. Sixty votes are needed for the bill to advance, but it’s not expected bit to get close to that because all 50 Republicans oppose it.

Instead, Democrats are working to agree on a new proposal to win over Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia so all 50 Democrats will vote in favor of advancing the bill.

1 hr 25 min ago

Democrats aim to woo Manchin on major voting bill in bid to win unified party support

From CNN's Alex Rogers and Manu Raju

Senate Democrats have been engaged in a quiet courtship of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in an effort to garner unified party support for a sweeping elections overhaul bill despite the long odds that enough Republicans will ever back its passage.

The hope, Democrats say, is to create a clear contrast with Republicans over the issue of voting access in America, with party leaders fearing that a Manchin defection would undercut their political argument over an issue central to their agenda.

Behind the scenes, conversations picked up steam in recent days to win over Manchin, their lone holdout, who has faced withering criticism from the left over his refusal to back the bill.

Last week, Manchin left open the option that he could support a modified bill after previously opposing the drafted legislation. He said he's open to backing several of the provisions in the so-called For the People Act, including declaring Election Day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days and banning partisan gerrymandering.

But in return for his crucial support, Manchin wants to require identification to vote, which many progressives view as discriminatory toward racial minorities but which Republicans see as essential to deterring potential voter fraud. Manchin, too, has tried to woo Republicans to back a compromise effort, and held a teleconference call with several GOP senators even though the prospects of winning 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate are extremely dire.

Read more about Manchin's stance here.

1 hr 25 min ago

Key things to know about the For the People Act, the Democrats' voting rights bill

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

The sweeping measures in the For the People Act, designated as S.1 in the Senate and H.R.1 in the House, touch on everything from the ground rules for voting to new disclosure requirements for presidents and changes to campaign finance law.

On elections, they would set a federal baseline for election rules and thwart some of the voting restrictions passed in key battleground states this year. Among other things: They would mandate 15 days of early voting and neuter states' strict voter ID requirements by allowing voters casting ballots in federal elections to submit a sworn affidavit instead of identification.

They also would require automatic and same-day voter registration and pre-paid postage on absentee ballots.

Although iterations of the bills have been around for several years, their proponents say the push to clamp down on access to the ballot in Republican-led states give them new urgency.

The For the People Act passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this year. But it's mired in the Senate, where it lacks Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's support, unless modifications are made and faces a wall of resistance from Republicans.

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has procedural avenues to bring the bill to the floor, it's unlikely to ever pass unless the 60-vote threshold to overcome a legislative filibuster is dismantled.

And Manchin, along with Republicans and several other moderate Democrats, opposes abandoning the filibuster.

Read more about the measures here.