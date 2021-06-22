Senate Democrats have been engaged in a quiet courtship of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in an effort to garner unified party support for a sweeping elections overhaul bill despite the long odds that enough Republicans will ever back its passage.

The hope, Democrats say, is to create a clear contrast with Republicans over the issue of voting access in America, with party leaders fearing that a Manchin defection would undercut their political argument over an issue central to their agenda.

Behind the scenes, conversations picked up steam in recent days to win over Manchin, their lone holdout, who has faced withering criticism from the left over his refusal to back the bill.

Last week, Manchin left open the option that he could support a modified bill after previously opposing the drafted legislation. He said he's open to backing several of the provisions in the so-called For the People Act, including declaring Election Day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days and banning partisan gerrymandering.

But in return for his crucial support, Manchin wants to require identification to vote, which many progressives view as discriminatory toward racial minorities but which Republicans see as essential to deterring potential voter fraud. Manchin, too, has tried to woo Republicans to back a compromise effort, and held a teleconference call with several GOP senators even though the prospects of winning 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate are extremely dire.

Read more about Manchin's stance here.