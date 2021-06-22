Follow CNN Politics
Senate to vote on sweeping voting rights bill

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:18 p.m. ET, June 22, 2021
Test vote for voting legislation set for later today

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Manu Raju 

The Senate will cast a key test vote on voting legislation Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

The vote is on a whether to begin debate on the bill. Sixty votes are needed for the bill to advance, but it’s not expected bit to get close to that because all 50 Republicans oppose it.

Instead, Democrats are working to agree on a new proposal to win over Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia so all 50 Democrats will vote in favor of advancing the bill.

Democrats aim to woo Manchin on major voting bill in bid to win unified party support

From CNN's Alex Rogers and Manu Raju

Senate Democrats have been engaged in a quiet courtship of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in an effort to garner unified party support for a sweeping elections overhaul bill despite the long odds that enough Republicans will ever back its passage.

The hope, Democrats say, is to create a clear contrast with Republicans over the issue of voting access in America, with party leaders fearing that a Manchin defection would undercut their political argument over an issue central to their agenda.

Behind the scenes, conversations picked up steam in recent days to win over Manchin, their lone holdout, who has faced withering criticism from the left over his refusal to back the bill.

Last week, Manchin left open the option that he could support a modified bill after previously opposing the drafted legislation. He said he's open to backing several of the provisions in the so-called For the People Act, including declaring Election Day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days and banning partisan gerrymandering.

But in return for his crucial support, Manchin wants to require identification to vote, which many progressives view as discriminatory toward racial minorities but which Republicans see as essential to deterring potential voter fraud. Manchin, too, has tried to woo Republicans to back a compromise effort, and held a teleconference call with several GOP senators even though the prospects of winning 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate are extremely dire.

Read more about Manchin's stance here.

Key things to know about the For the People Act, the Democrats' voting rights bill

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

The sweeping measures in the For the People Act, designated as S.1 in the Senate and H.R.1 in the House, touch on everything from the ground rules for voting to new disclosure requirements for presidents and changes to campaign finance law.

On elections, they would set a federal baseline for election rules and thwart some of the voting restrictions passed in key battleground states this year. Among other things: They would mandate 15 days of early voting and neuter states' strict voter ID requirements by allowing voters casting ballots in federal elections to submit a sworn affidavit instead of identification.

They also would require automatic and same-day voter registration and pre-paid postage on absentee ballots.

Although iterations of the bills have been around for several years, their proponents say the push to clamp down on access to the ballot in Republican-led states give them new urgency.

The For the People Act passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this year. But it's mired in the Senate, where it lacks Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's support, unless modifications are made and faces a wall of resistance from Republicans.

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has procedural avenues to bring the bill to the floor, it's unlikely to ever pass unless the 60-vote threshold to overcome a legislative filibuster is dismantled.

And Manchin, along with Republicans and several other moderate Democrats, opposes abandoning the filibuster.

Read more about the measures here.