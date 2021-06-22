McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."

He pointed to the many Democrats who advocate weakening the filibuster so they can approve the bill on the “slimmest possible margins,” which he argued would be a mistake because elections laws should be approved on a bipartisan basis.

“These issues would be the worst possible place to push through a power grab at any cost,” he said.

McConnell vowed to use the power of the filibuster the way the Founders envisioned it.

“The Senate is only an obstacle when the policy is flawed and the process is rotten. And that’s exactly why this body exists. Today, the Senate’s going to fulfill our founding purpose, stop the partisan power grab and reflect S-1,” he said.

