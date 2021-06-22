Senate TV

The Senate is voting now on a procedural motion on whether to begin debate on the Democrats' signature voting and election bill known as the For the People Act.

The Senate is taking up an amended version of the legislation that passed the House in March.

Democrats are expected to put a united front after securing support from Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, but the party is still on track to suffer a stinging defeat with Republican opposition expected to sink the bill. It would need 60 votes to succeed, a threshold it is not expected to meet.

Democratic senators have pitched the legislation a necessary counter to state-level efforts to restrict voting access, but Republicans have united against it, decrying it as a partisan power grab and a federal overreach into state voting and election systems.

Here are some key things the bill would do:

Expand early voting

Reduce ID requirements

Allow same-day and automatic voter registration

Establish bipartisan redistricting commissions

The legislative package that passed the House also calls for far-reaching ethics and government changes that would impact Congress, the president and even the Supreme Court.

It would institute an ethics code for the US Supreme Court that would apply to justices and would implement measures intended to prevent presidential conflicts of interest.

It would stop lawmakers from using taxpayer money to reach settlements in employment discrimination cases stemming from their own actions.

Some more background: Failure of the bill to move forward will force Democrats to confront the question of what else they can do to press the issue and will likely trigger a fresh outpouring of calls from progressives to eliminate the legislative filibuster, which requires most bills to get the votes of at least 10 Republicans given the current Senate makeup. But the votes are not there to eliminate the filibuster with Manchin and several other moderate Democrats opposed.

Read more about the bill and today's vote here.