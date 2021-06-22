Follow CNN Politics
Senate vote on voting rights bill

NYC mayoral primary election

Live Updates

Senate holds key procedural vote on sweeping voting rights bill

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:02 p.m. ET, June 22, 2021
28 Posts
7 min ago

NOW: Senate holds test vote on whether to open debate on voting and election bill

From CNN's Clare Foran and Lauren Fox

Senate TV
The Senate is voting now on a procedural motion on whether to begin debate on the Democrats' signature voting and election bill known as the For the People Act.

The Senate is taking up an amended version of the legislation that passed the House in March.

Democrats are expected to put a united front after securing support from Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, but the party is still on track to suffer a stinging defeat with Republican opposition expected to sink the bill. It would need 60 votes to succeed, a threshold it is not expected to meet.

Democratic senators have pitched the legislation a necessary counter to state-level efforts to restrict voting access, but Republicans have united against it, decrying it as a partisan power grab and a federal overreach into state voting and election systems.

Here are some key things the bill would do:

  • Expand early voting
  • Reduce ID requirements
  • Allow same-day and automatic voter registration
  • Establish bipartisan redistricting commissions

The legislative package that passed the House also calls for far-reaching ethics and government changes that would impact Congress, the president and even the Supreme Court.

It would institute an ethics code for the US Supreme Court that would apply to justices and would implement measures intended to prevent presidential conflicts of interest.

It would stop lawmakers from using taxpayer money to reach settlements in employment discrimination cases stemming from their own actions.

Some more background: Failure of the bill to move forward will force Democrats to confront the question of what else they can do to press the issue and will likely trigger a fresh outpouring of calls from progressives to eliminate the legislative filibuster, which requires most bills to get the votes of at least 10 Republicans given the current Senate makeup. But the votes are not there to eliminate the filibuster with Manchin and several other moderate Democrats opposed.

Read more about the bill and today's vote here.

1 min ago

Democrats’ voting rights bill is bipartisan everywhere except the US Senate, says Democratic senator

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Senate TV
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, took to the Senate floor prior to the vote on whether to open debate on so-called For the People Act, saying the legislation is bipartisan everywhere in the US, except the Senate, where all 50 Republicans are expected to vote block the legislation.

The bill was also passed in the House without Republican support.

"This bill is bipartisan, except right in this place," she said, citing a number polls which she said indicated that elements included in the legislation enjoy broad bipartisan support among Americans.

"While they may claim, my friends on the other side of the aisle, that this isn't popular, it is just not true," Klobuchar said. "They claim it is not bipartisan, it is just not true."

Moments after Klobuchar concluded, the Senate began voting on a procedural motion on whether to begin debate on the Democrats' signature voting and election bill known as the For the People Act.

 

21 min ago

GOP Sen. Collins outlines opposition to For the People Act: "I shall cast my vote against this flawed bill"

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju 

Senate TV
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, another key GOP swing vote, outlined her opposition to the For the People Act in Senate floor remarks ahead of a key test vote later today where the bill is expected to be defeated due to GOP opposition.

“Unfortunately, S.1 is not legislation that could ever form the basis of a reasonable, bipartisan elections reform bill and it is far more likely to sow more distrust in our elections than to ease the partisan divisions in our country. For the reasons that I have discussed, I shall cast my vote against this flawed bill,” she said at the conclusion of her remarks.

“This is a bill that was introduced to enhance partisan messaging, not to enhance participation in our elections, as the over-the-top rhetoric about this bill highlights,” she said earlier in her remarks.

Read more about today's Senate vote here.

39 min ago

Sen. Blumenthal: Democrats won’t "abandon this fight" for voting rights as legislation faces defeat

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Tasos Kataopodis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, today pledged he and fellow Democrats would continue their fight for voting rights, even as their initial bill faces near certain failure in the upper chamber this evening.

"We are by no means done at the end of today," said Blumenthal, speaking on CNN. "It is just the beginning... we are in no way going to abandon this fight."

Once Republicans have blocked the so-called For the People Act, Blumenthal said Democrats plan to go back to the negotiation table and try to draft legislation that could attract the 10 Republican votes Democrats need to overcome the 60-vote threshold and open debate.

Blumenthal, who is in favor of completely abolishing the filibuster, then defended his own use of the procedural mechanism in the past to halt Republican legislation.

"I've seen my colleagues one by one decide that Republicans' overuse, abuse, and misuse of the filibuster rule, the 60-vote threshold, has led them to believe enough is enough," he said. "That's why there are just a handful of Democrats left who are in favor of preserving this arcane rule that the founders would have absolutely rejected. 

53 min ago

Democrats begin to map out next steps on new election rules with focus on Georgia

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Democrats, stymied in their push to mandate a major revamp of election laws, are beginning to map out their next steps to draw attention to the issue and to put the focus on a critical battleground state: Georgia.

The Democratic-led Senate Rules Committee plans to move ahead with a series of hearings, including in Georgia, calling for passage of new legislation — as well as to spotlight Republican-led efforts at the state level to enact restrictive measures in the wake of the growth of mail-in voting during the 2020 election season.

At the center of the list: Georgia, the state that President Joe Biden narrowly won and that elected two Democratic senators, effectively giving their party control of the Senate — and prompting former President Donald Trump's outrage and conspiracy theories that the election was somehow stolen.

Since then, Republicans in Georgia have pushed through new voting restrictions in a state that could again determine the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, plans to hold a field hearing in Georgia, along with a series of other hearings that she says will draw attention to GOP efforts at the state level and renew calls for the Democratic push for a broader bill at the federal level.

"This fight has just begun," Klobuchar said in a statement to CNN. "That's why, as chairwoman of the Rules Committee, I am announcing a series of hearings on the urgent need to pass critical voting, campaign finance, and ethics reforms, including a field hearing in Georgia to hear testimony on the recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state."

The move underscores the legislative reality for Democrats: They lack 60 votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster in the 50-50 Senate and are looking for ways to keep the issue front and center in the run-up to the midterms next year.

Read more here.

59 min ago

Biden tweets picture of phone call with Schumer discussing election bill ahead of key test vote

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Biden tweeted a picture of a phone call he had with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today where they discussed the For the People Act. 

“Today, @SenSchumer and I held our latest strategy call on getting the For the People Act to my desk,” Biden tweeted. “Democrats are united and committed to passing this landmark legislation to protect voting rights, ensure the integrity of our elections, and repair and strengthen our democracy.”

The bill is set to face a key procedural vote tonight, and expected to fall short of the 60 votes needed to succeed.

See the President's tweet:

37 min ago

Harris meets with GOP Sen. Murkowski off Senate floor following senator's speech criticizing voting bill

From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran and Ted Barrett 

Vice President Kamala Harris was seen meeting with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, in the vice president’s office right off the Senate floor. CNN reporters saw them walk into the room.

Murkowski, a key swing vote in the Senate, in a floor speech criticized the For the People Act which will face a test vote later today, saying that even though there are parts of the bill that she supports, overall it is “wholly partisan,” and has provisions that are “bad policy.”

Republicans have been unified in opposition to the bill and are expected to remain unified in their opposition during the test vote.  

“If you look at the bill it is wholly partisan,” she said. “Unlike the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which is very narrowly focused on voting rights, S1 has been described as sprawling, it has been described as ambitious, which is fair. Ambitious is not a bad thing, but it is clearly, clearly, very broad.” She added, “I fear there are provisions contained within S1 that take it too far or that I think are bad policy or that I simply think are beyond the power of Congress to regulate.” 

“My concern and I’ve shared with many is that the bill that we have in front of us is not so much about voting rights as it is a federal takeover of the election system and a partisan federal takeover,” she said.

Murkowski did offer praise for some elements of the bill, saying, “There are certain aspects of S1 that I absolutely do support.” 

By way of example, she said, “Early voting, we shouldn’t be limited to just the day of the election, I think we recognize that. What we can do to ensure that early voting is there, I think is important to us,” and “I think we need to be doing more when it comes to ease of voter registration.”

Murkowski also talked about absentee voting, saying, “I come from a state where you want to vote absentee, there is no excuse required. You can just vote absentee because it is more convenient to you. I was really surprised to find out how many states do not allow for that. I think that’s something that we need to address. I am supportive of that.” 

A White House official confirmed that Harris met with Sen. Murkowski just off the Senate floor in the VP's private office for close to an hour, before the vote. 

Leaving the meeting, Murkowski said she and the Harris did not discuss the voting legislation that’s on the floor. But an administration official said they did discuss infrastructure. 

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed reporting to this post.

36 min ago

Vice President Harris will preside over Senate for the voting rights vote

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a rare move, Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the Senate tonight as it votes on whether to open debate on a sweeping Democratic voting rights bill that Republicans have vowed to block, according to her office.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced Harris would lead his administration's efforts on voting rights. Harris will preside over tonight’s vote, which is expected to fail, in her role as president of the Senate.

A White House official says Harris is on Capitol Hill presiding over the cloture vote on voting rights as a way to “send a message that this is important to the White House, important to the vice presidency, that we take this seriously.”

Read more about the Senate vote here.

21 min ago

At least 14 states have enacted 22 new laws making it harder to vote

From CNN's Janie Boschma

Today's Senate vote on the Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill comes as state lawmakers have enacted nearly two dozen laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

These 22 laws in 14 states mark a new record for restrictive voting laws since 2011, when the Brennan Center recorded 19 laws enacted in 14 state legislatures.

Most of the new laws make it harder to vote absentee and by mail, after a record number of Americans voted by mail in November.

In addition to the new laws, the Brennan Center's latest report identified 61 bills that were advancing through 18 state legislatures as of May 14. Advancing bills include those that have either passed at least one chamber or have otherwise made progress at the committee level.

Overall, since the election, the Brennan Center has identified at least 389 bills introduced in 48 states that include provisions that would restrict voting access. The only two states where lawmakers have not yet introduced a restrictive voting bill are Delaware and Vermont.

The legislative push is part of a national Republican effort to restrict access to the ballot box following record turnout in the 2020 election. Republicans currently control both chambers of 30 state legislatures, including in Texas, Georgia and Arizona.

Texas is a key state to watch with the most restrictive voting bills introduced overall, though it has not yet enacted any of those 49 bills. Texas is tied with Michigan for the most bills (nine) still advancing through the legislature.

Read more here.