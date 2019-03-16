Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who's exploring a primary challenge against President Donald Trump, told CNN's Michael Smerconish that he's likely to formally launch his 2020 campaign sometime in April.

"I think month of April," Weld said on Saturday. "It does pay to get your ducks in a row before you formally announce. My sense is by some point in the month of April, the stars will be in alignment."

Weld said his "intention is to win" against Trump in a Republican primary.

"There’s no point doing something like what I’m about to do unless you intend go all the way and win," Weld said. "I thought candidly for the last 10 or 15 years that I could start Monday in that job in 1600 Pennsylvania."