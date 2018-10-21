The two candidates were asked tonight if they think President Trump is a good model for the children of Florida.

Republican Ron DeSantis talked about Trump's effort to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and praised his leadership in that role.

Baffled by DeSantis' answer, Democrat Andrew Gillum said, "I'm confused by the question.

CNN's Jack Tapper, who is moderating the debate, responded, "The question is whether or not he thinks President Trump is a good role model for the children of Florida."

Gillum said, "That's what I thought originally. I got confused."

The Tallahassee mayor then went after Trump.

"No, he's not. Donald Trump -- Donald Trump is weak. And he performs as all week people do: they become bullies and Mr. DeSantis is his acolyte. He's trying out to be the Trump apprentice at every turn. He's tweeting at him and he's talking to him. He's showing up. He's complimenting him."