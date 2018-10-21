Florida governor debate: Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum face offBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
3 things to know about the Trump-style Republican who is running for governor
Ron DeSantis, a former congressman, is the Republican running for Florida governor.
A Florida native, DeSantis attended both Yale and Harvard universities before serving in the US Navy, according to his campaign website.
Here's what else you should know about the Republican:
- He beat the establishment in the primary: DeSantis defeated more establishment Republicans to get the nomination. He was backed by President Trump in the primary — and the endorsement helped him shoot up in the polls.
- He's closely aligned with Trump: The President has campaigned for DeSantis, and the Republican is embracing that support. Earlier this year, he released a Trump-heavy campaign ad, which shows him reading Trump's "Art of the Deal" to his son and teaching his daughter to say "Make America Great Again."
- He's stirred up controversy: The day after his primary victory, DeSantis that voters would "monkey this up" if they elected his African-American Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, to be governor, immediately drawing accusations of racism.
What the Florida governor's race tells us about 2020
From CNN's Harry Enten
The governor's race in Florida not only says a lot about where the Democratic and Republican parties are today but could also tell us where they are headed in the future.
Republican Ron DeSantis is the Donald Trump of the 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign. Democrat Andrew Gillum represents the ascendent wing of the Democratic Party. He's a young, black progressive in a party that is becoming more liberal, younger and more diverse.
- If Gillum wins: It would be a clear indicator that Democrats would be in a strong position in Florida headed into 2020 after Hillary Clinton lost the state to Trump in 2016.
- If DeSantis wins: A DeSantis victory would be a sign that the Republican and Trump brand are not as weak as perhaps some thought in the state.
- And the blame game: If DeSantis wins, expect those Democrats who are more centrist and traditional to point to Gillum as a warning sign of what can happen when you try to win over people in a swing state with a progressive message aimed specifically at minorities and young voters. Gillum detractors could argue that Democrats would have blown their best chance at winning the governorship in a generation.
He could be Florida's first black governor
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is the Democratic nominee in the race for Florida's governor.
One of seven siblings from a working-class family, Gillum became the mayor of Tallahassee in 2014 after previously being the youngest person elected to its city commission.
Here's what you need to know about the 39-year-old mayor:
- He was an underdog in the primary: The Democratic primary had a crowded field, and Gillum upset the Florida political establishment with the support of grass-roots Florida progressives and a coalition of groups like the Collective PAC, which is dedicated to elevating African-American candidates, Indivisible, an organization formed in response to President Donald Trump's election in 2016, and the Working Families Party.
- He fought the NRA (and won): Last year, the Tallahassee mayor made headlines by defeating the National Rifle Association, which had sued the city over an ordinance that outlawed firearm use in public parks.
- He's progressive on health care: He was the only leading Democrat in his primary to endorse "Medicare-for-all" single-payer health care, a top progressive agenda item, and the policy is most famously championed by Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed and campaigned for Gillum.
- He's got massive funding: In the 24 hours after he won the primary, Gillum raised $1 million. Plus, billionaire philanthropist-turned-political activist Tom Steyer has personally donated $2 million to Gillum's campaign for governor of Florida.
- He could make history: If elected, Gillum would become Florida's first black governor.
Florida's gubernatorial candidates square off at 8 p.m. ET
Former congressman Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will participate in a one-hour gubernatorial debate tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
The debate will be moderated by CNN anchor Jake Tapper at WEDU studios.
We'll be covering the debate live, right here.