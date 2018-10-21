Ron DeSantis was just asked about his controversial remark in which he said voters would "monkey this up" if they elected his African-American Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, to be governor, immediately drawing accusations of racism.

"The congressman let us know where he was going to take this race the day after he won the nomination," Gillum said of DeSantis's remarks on Fox News after he won the nomination.

"The 'monkey up' comment said it all," Gillum said about DeSantis (Read more about that comment here).

The Democrat alleged that the Republican's campaign has tried to undermine his campaign with racist dog whistles.

"And (DeSantis) has only continued in the course of his campaign to draw all the attention he can to the color of my skin," Gillum said.

He added: "The truth is, I've been black all of my life. So far as I know, I will die black."

DeSantis denied that the remark was a reference to race and accused Gillum of being insufficiently pro-Israel, to which Gillum recalled a report that found DeSantis had been part of far right Facebook group. DeSantis claimed he knew nothing about it.

Watch more: