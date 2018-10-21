Live Updates
He could be Florida's first black governor
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is the Democratic nominee in the race for Florida's governor.
One of seven siblings from a working-class family, Gillum became the mayor of Tallahassee in 2014 after previously being the youngest person elected to its city commission.
Here's what you need to know about the 39-year-old mayor:
- He was an underdog in the primary: The Democratic primary had a crowded field, and Gillum upset the Florida political establishment with the support of grass-roots Florida progressives and a coalition of groups like the Collective PAC, which is dedicated to elevating African-American candidates, Indivisible, an organization formed in response to President Donald Trump's election in 2016, and the Working Families Party.
- He fought the NRA (and won): Last year, the Tallahassee mayor made headlines by defeating the National Rifle Association, which had sued the city over an ordinance that outlawed firearm use in public parks.
- He's progressive on health care: He was the only leading Democrat in his primary to endorse "Medicare-for-all" single-payer health care, a top progressive agenda item, and the policy is most famously championed by Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed and campaigned for Gillum.
- He's got massive funding: In the 24 hours after he won the primary, Gillum raised $1 million. Plus, billionaire philanthropist-turned-political activist Tom Steyer has personally donated $2 million to Gillum's campaign for governor of Florida.
- He could make history: If elected, Gillum would become Florida's first black governor.
Florida's gubernatorial candidates square off at 8 p.m. ET
Former congressman Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will participate in a one-hour gubernatorial debate tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
The debate will be moderated by CNN anchor Jake Tapper at WEDU studios.
We'll be covering the debate live, right here.