Trump's re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2019 -- an amount that rivals the combined fundraising haul of the top two Democrats in the first quarter and underscores his enormous financial head start over the crowded field of Democrats jockeying to face him in 2020.

Trump's re-election effort now has a substantial $40.8 million remaining in the bank, Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's director of communications, told CNN on Sunday. While Trump builds a massive war chest, 18 Democrats -- with more considering bids -- are competing for their party's nomination.

According to the campaign, 98.79% of first quarter contributions and the joint committees were $200 or less. The average donation was $34.26.