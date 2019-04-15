James Murdoch, Mandy Moore among Pete Buttigieg donors

James Murdoch, the son of conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, donated $2,800 to Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, a newly filed report shows.

Murdoch’s contribution on March 12 underscores the attention Buttigieg’s come-from-behind presidential campaign is drawing from big-name figures from the worlds of media, finance and the arts.

The Federal Election Commission filing is sprinkled with other bold-faced names who donated to Buttigieg in the first months of his campaign. They include:

Actors Mandy Moore and Ryan Reynolds

Susan Rice, who served as President Obama’s national security adviser

Mel Heifetz, a philanthropist and prominent gay-rights activist

Agnes Gund, one of the country’s best-known arts patrons

Dan Tierney, the president of the investment firm Wicklow Capital.

The Murdoch empire includes some of the nation’s most influential conservative outlets, including Fox News.

However, James Murdoch, viewed as more politically moderate than his father, struck out on his own last year and has founded an investment firm, Lupa Systems.