Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on May 17, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. Steve Pope/Getty Images

Twenty candidates for president will take the stage June 26 and 27 for the first debate, but that means three Democrats will be left out.

Here is who didn't qualify for the debate:

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton

Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam

What the candidates are saying:

Based on public information, it had been clear for days that Bullock, Moulton and Messam were the three candidates likely to miss the debate stage.

Moulton said he knew he wouldn't make the cut.

"No, I'm not going to make the first debate, but I knew that getting in so late," Moulton told Hugh Hewitt earlier this month.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Bullock said he plans to "keep doing what I'm doing."

"We'll still have plans. We'll be meeting voters and if not on that, we'll be doing the things yet," he said. "But, yeah, I'm disappointed."