Who's on stage for the first 2020 debate
These are the three candidates who you won't see on stage
Twenty candidates for president will take the stage June 26 and 27 for the first debate, but that means three Democrats will be left out.
Here is who didn't qualify for the debate:
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton
- Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam
What the candidates are saying:
Based on public information, it had been clear for days that Bullock, Moulton and Messam were the three candidates likely to miss the debate stage.
Moulton said he knew he wouldn't make the cut.
"No, I'm not going to make the first debate, but I knew that getting in so late," Moulton told Hugh Hewitt earlier this month.
In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Bullock said he plans to "keep doing what I'm doing."
"We'll still have plans. We'll be meeting voters and if not on that, we'll be doing the things yet," he said. "But, yeah, I'm disappointed."
Here's who qualified for the first presidential debate
The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday the 20 Democratic presidential candidates qualified for the first two-night debate.
Here are the candidates you will see on stage:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Author Marianne Williamson
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
We know which candidates will be at the debate — but we don't know what order they'll be in
The first 2020 debate, a two-night event, is set for June 26 and 27.
While the 20 candidates who qualified have been already been announced, what still remains in question is how the candidates will be dispersed over the two nights.
NBC, the Democratic committee's media partner for the first debate, will make that announcement on Friday, sources tell CNN.
How this process will work: NBC will divide the 20 Democrats vying to take on President Trump into two groups: those with a polling average at 2% or higher and those whose polling average is under 2%.
NBC, according to a DNC aide, will then do a random selection, dividing up the top tier and lower tier into the two nights to ensure an even mix of candidates on each debate stage.
Four sources say the drawing will take place on Friday at Rockefeller Center in New York. Representatives of each of the campaigns that qualified will be allowed to have someone there.
Why the order matter: Which candidates end up on the same stage will determine a great deal about the tone and tenor of each debate. Candidates, as the debates loomed, have already signaled a willingness to go after each other on a host of issues, with some of the barbs getting more and more direct.