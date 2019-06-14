Who's on stage for the first 2020 debate
Kamala Harris: I can't wait to discuss "how we can build a better America together"
Sen. Kamala Harris, who will appear in the second night of the first debate, said she's looking forward to discussing "how we can build a better America together."
She'll share the stage with former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and seven other Democrats.
Elizabeth Warren wants to bring her plans for "big, structural change" to the debate stage
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will appear on the first night of the Democratic debate later this month, said he's looking forward to discussing her plans for "big, structural change" in the US.
Here's her tweet:
Less than two weeks out from the debate, Warren has risen in a series of recent polls, breaking out of the single-digits.
She seems to be jockeying for second place to progressive rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Warren's new standing next to Sanders marks a notable ascent for the senator, whose candidacy earlier in the year had at times raised questions about whether she would be able to gain enough traction or raise enough funds.
Although they won't literally be standing next to each other at the first debate: Sanders will appear on the second night of the debate.
Did Elizabeth Warren luck out for this debate?
There is a big debate going on whether Elizabeth Warren lucked out or was hurt by not being in a debate with the other Iowa poll leaders (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders).
The lucked-out scenario revolves around the idea that Warren will stand above the field in her debate with those polling quite low. Additionally, she won't have to go negative on Biden because others will do so when they debate him.
The hurt scenario revolves around the idea that Warren will look like a second-tier candidate by having to debate mostly lower-tier candidates. Further, she won't be to distinguish herself from the others.
One potential tiebreaker on whether this is good or bad: ratings. I would think that fewer people would tune into a debate that looks mostly like an undercard.
How Cory Booker reacted to the lineup news
Cory Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, posted a video on Twitter of Booker seeing the debate group lineups for the first time.
Booker— who will appear in the first night of the debate along Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke and others — laughers and claps as he reads the names on a white board:
A Booker campaign adviser later released this statement about the announcement:
Bernie Sanders got the debate stage he wanted (we think)
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign has been coy about who they wanted to debate in Miami, but the lineup unveiled today – which will have Sanders alongside Joe Biden and John Hickenlooper, a centrist who’s been critical of him – will provide Sanders a clear line of contrast on a crowded stage.
Sanders has repeatedly criticized Biden’s moderate message and record during his time in the Senate, and will relish an opportunity to discuss it all before a primetime audience, with Harris and Buttigieg also in their group, to draw a lot of eyeballs.
In an interview before the rosters were made public, Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver made the argument that his candidate was the most electable, but emphasized a second question the candidates must answer.
Biden v. Sanders: Biden’s name was unspoken, but it has long been the Sanders campaign’s argument that a so-called return to normalcy, much like Biden has promised, would effectively guarantee a subsequent right-wing populist challenge – and potentially give rise to another GOP candidate like Trump in the next cycle.
With Biden present, Sanders can continue to make those criticisms – arguments he is familiar with and has road-tested during recent speeches and interviews.
Hickenlooper v. Sanders: Despite his place on the lower end of the polls, Hickenlooper will also be a welcome opponent. On Thursday, Sanders called out the former Colorado governor directly via Twitter, posting a video of FDR as his “response” to his latest denunciation of Sanders’ “democratic socialism.”
Hickenlooper will happy to see Sanders, too, as he made clear in his reply to the FDR tweet.
“FDR is one of my heroes, a great Democrat, and a fellow governor with a record of accomplishment. See you at the debate, Senator!,” Hickenlooper wrote.
About 16 hours later, that wish was granted.
What it takes to qualify for a presidential debate
There are two ways to qualify for the first presidential debate: through either polling or fundraising. The Democratic National Committee said a maximum of 20 candidates could qualify.
In announcing new debate rules, the DNC set two potential qualification requirements for the field:
- Achieve at least 1% support in three polls from an approved list of pollsters
- Receive campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 different states
So what would have happened if more than 20 Democrats qualified? In the event that more than 20 candidates met at least one of those thresholds, the DNC said cuts would be made prioritizing candidates who met both thresholds, first based on average performance in qualifying polls
Who benefits (and who doesn't) from the debate matchups
Elizabeth Warren gets a night to shine on her own. She is alone from the top five candidates on the first debate night. She gets to be seen as the heavyweight of the entire night. I’m not sure she could have asked for something better.
Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker, who will share the stage for Warren, will get a chance to be heavier hitters than their recent polling has suggested they are. There are big opportunities for them here. And Amy Klobuchar gets an opportunity to own the pragmatic centrist lane on that first night (with John Delaney fighting her for it).
If you are on the stage for the second debate night and not in the top four -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris -- your job just became so much harder. Kirsten Gillibrand, John Hickenlooper, Eric Swalwell and Michael Bennet have the greatest challenge on that score.
(Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson will likely get their non-traditional/outsider moments that makes it a touch easier for them to get notice.)