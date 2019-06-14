Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign has been coy about who they wanted to debate in Miami, but the lineup unveiled today – which will have Sanders alongside Joe Biden and John Hickenlooper, a centrist who’s been critical of him – will provide Sanders a clear line of contrast on a crowded stage.

Sanders has repeatedly criticized Biden’s moderate message and record during his time in the Senate, and will relish an opportunity to discuss it all before a primetime audience, with Harris and Buttigieg also in their group, to draw a lot of eyeballs.

In an interview before the rosters were made public, Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver made the argument that his candidate was the most electable, but emphasized a second question the candidates must answer.

“Assuming that there are a couple of candidates that polls suggest could beat Trump: what is the vision that that Democrats want carried forward?,” Weaver said. “Bernie Sanders is offering a very different vision that is capable not only of beating Trump, but of defeating Trumpism. That is a critical question, because we don't want to elect a president who then leads us into a situation where people want someone like Trump again.”

Biden v. Sanders: Biden’s name was unspoken, but it has long been the Sanders campaign’s argument that a so-called return to normalcy, much like Biden has promised, would effectively guarantee a subsequent right-wing populist challenge – and potentially give rise to another GOP candidate like Trump in the next cycle.

With Biden present, Sanders can continue to make those criticisms – arguments he is familiar with and has road-tested during recent speeches and interviews.

Hickenlooper v. Sanders: Despite his place on the lower end of the polls, Hickenlooper will also be a welcome opponent. On Thursday, Sanders called out the former Colorado governor directly via Twitter, posting a video of FDR as his “response” to his latest denunciation of Sanders’ “democratic socialism.”

Hickenlooper will happy to see Sanders, too, as he made clear in his reply to the FDR tweet.

“FDR is one of my heroes, a great Democrat, and a fellow governor with a record of accomplishment. See you at the debate, Senator!,” Hickenlooper wrote.

About 16 hours later, that wish was granted.