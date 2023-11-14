House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNBC he believes there will be support from both sides of the aisle for his two-step, short-term spending bill, as Congress works to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

“I think we’ll have bipartisan agreement that that is a better way to do it, to have the actual appropriations process,” Johnson said.

He warned that without a continuing resolutions (CR) that extend into next year, “the Senate jams the House,” and they will face a single, all-encompassing, government funding bill ahead of the holidays.

“If we don’t do the two-step, the laddered CR, as we’re calling it – it’s a real innovation, it’s a paradigm shift for how Washington works – but what that will do is allow us to actually have those fights, have those debates, to do it out in the open so the American people can see it,” he said. “If we don’t do that, what is going to happen and what would have happened here again is another dreaded Christmas omnibus spending bill.”

Johnson noted that he isn’t sure how many House Republicans will vote against the plan, but they plan to figure out the “final numbers” in their conference meeting later this morning.

Pressed on how his passing a clean, short-term spending bill is different from when Speaker Kevin McCarthy did the same thing, and was ostensibly ousted over it, Johnson tried to argue that they are two different situations.

“What we’re doing now is a little bit different than what Kevin was presented with. He was in a jam as well, but by breaking this up and doing the CR the way we are, it’s a new shift,” he said, noting that a House Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Andy Harris, came up with the idea of splitting it into two parts.

Johnson also argued that creating two fiscal cliffs early next year will not make the government funding process more difficult.