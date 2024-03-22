Audio
Congress races to pass funding bill before shutdown deadline

By Shania Shelton

Updated 9:36 a.m. ET, March 22, 2024
1 min ago

Analysis: Why a no-drama government shutdown would be no big deal

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Cherry blossoms are seen in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 18. 
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Add $1.2 trillion in government spending bills to the short list of things where it’s fine to barely miss – horseshoes, hand grenades and taxpayer dollars.

The multi-act, epic saga of funding the government for the fiscal year that is nearly halfway over is finally at its end, but maybe not before funding lapses for much of the government after 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

It’s not exactly a shutdown if lawmakers can pass the package close to on time, before the end of the weekend. Internal Revenue Service workers won’t be furloughed during tax season and border agents won’t be working without pay.

How is this going to end? All indications are that the final departments of the federal government will get full-year funding in short order. It might not happen until over the weekend or early next week, however, which is after funding lapses.

Will there be a shutdown? Maybe. But not exactly. The temporary lapse in funding over the weekend for parts of the government would be so short that it would likely have a limited impact on government operations.

Why don't they pass the bill before funding lapses? Republicans in the House have made a big deal about publishing the text of bills a full 72 hours before they get final votes.

Has this happened before? Short-term, no-big-deal government funding lapses like this possible one are not unprecedented. In 1982, for instance, lawmakers had a deal to fund the government, but they ran out of time to pass the funding bills.

Read the full analysis.

17 min ago

Top House Republicans expect they’ll have the votes to pass spending package — but it could be close

From CNN's Manu Raju

Top House Republicans expect they’ll have the votes to pass the spending package this morning — but it could be close.

They’ll need a two-thirds majority to pass the bill, so Democrats will have to help carry it Friday morning amid a revolt in some quarters of the House GOP Conference, according to senior GOP sources.

It remains unclear if the GOP can win a majority of their conference — a key threshold they try to achieve on every vote.  

It’s also not yet clear if the Senate will be able to pass the legislation ahead of Friday’s deadline, raising concerns on Capitol Hill that there could be a short-term lapse in government funding over the weekend.

22 min ago

Here's what could happen in the absence of a funding deal

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

The Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Tom Brenner/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Congress passed a first slate of government funding bills ahead of another partial deadline earlier this month, providing funding for the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development as well as the Food and Drug Administration, military construction and other federal programs.

But funding for the remaining departments and agencies expires at the end of the day March 22. That includes the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, Treasury, Health and Human Services, Education and Labor. A series of sticking points remain including over funding for DHS.

Millions of federal workers and military personnel would be affected by the shutdown, including about 60% of civilian federal employees, according to Andrew Lautz, senior policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

At least 625,000 workers, mostly civilian Defense Department employees, could be subject to furlough, he said. At least another 725,000 civilian federal employees, mainly in the departments of Homeland Security and Defense, could have to continue working, but not get paid until the shutdown ends, Lautz said.

And just over 2 million military personnel, including active duty and selected reserve members, could also have work without pay.

The absence of a deal could also cause airport delays, harm border operation, affect civilian workforce and recruiting, have an effect on tax filing season and federal student aid, as well as impact State Department contracts and job offers.

Read more about the impacts should a deal not be reached.

33 min ago

House expected to vote today on key government funding legislation hours ahead of shutdown deadline

From CNN's Clare Foran

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 19.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The House is expected to vote today on whether to pass key government spending legislation ahead of a fast-approaching shutdown deadline at the end of the day, the culmination of a months-long funding fight on Capitol Hill.

Friday’s tight timeline has sparked fears of a potential, partial shutdown at midnight, though top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are pushing to prevent that.

If the House passes the legislation, as is expected, it would next go to the Senate where lawmakers must reach an agreement to swiftly approve the bill.

If both chambers of Congress have not passed the legislation before the deadline, a temporary lapse in funding would take place, triggering a partial shutdown.

The impact of a partial shutdown would be limited if funding is approved over the weekend before the start of the work week.

Vote threshold: As of Thursday night, top House Republicans expected they’ll have the votes to pass the spending package – but it could be close. They’ll need a two-thirds majority to pass the bill, so Democrats will have to help carry it amid a revolt in some quarters of the House GOP Conference, according to senior GOP sources. It remains unclear if the GOP can win a majority of their conference – a key threshold they try to achieve on every vote.

Read more about the looming deadline to avoid a partial shutdown here.

39 min ago

Here's what's in the $1.2 trillion funding package

From CNN's Tami Luhby

Congress unveiled a massive $1.2 trillion bill on Thursday to fund the federal government.

The package, which runs more than 1,000 pages, would provide funding for the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State and the legislative branch. Lawmakers have until the end of Friday to approve the bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.

House Republicans and Democrats have provided summaries of what’s in the bill.

The package would include:

  • Nearly $62 billion in total discretionary resources for Homeland Security, which was the most contentious of the appropriation bills that lawmakers were negotiating.
  • $824 billion for defense, an increase of nearly $27 billion from fiscal year 2023.
  • More than $58 billion for state, foreign operations and related programs, a decrease of more than $3 billion from the prior fiscal year.
  • $79 billion for the Department of Education, which is $500 million less than the prior fiscal year. The amount is $22 billion more than House Republicans proposed, but $11 billion less than the administration's budget request.
  • $26 billion for financial services and general government, a decrease of $1 billion, or 4%, from the prior fiscal year.
  • Nearly $14 billion for the Labor Department, which is $145 million below the prior fiscal year’s level. The amount is nearly $5 billion more than House Republicans proposed.
  • More than $117 billion for HHS. That would be $14 billion more than House Republicans proposed, but $12 billion below Biden’s budget request.
  • Nearly $7 billion for the legislative branch, $150 million below the last fiscal year’s level. It would maintain support for an operating budget for congressional offices and would provide funding to pay interns.

Read more details about the package.

37 min ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s "done" with Speaker Johnson after spending deal

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters outside of the US Capitol Building on March 13, in Washington, DC.  
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “done” with Speaker Mike Johnson after he negotiated a bipartisan spending package with the White House.

“We need a Speaker of the House who will fight to secure America’s border at all cost! Not one that passes a trillion dollar Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules,” Greene wrote on X. “I’m done with this one.”

While she doesn’t reference a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, this is the most direct threat yet from Greene, who has been unwilling to go as far as calling for Johnson’s ouster. Greene was a staunch ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy but has had little relationship with Johnson.

Earlier today, Johnson downplayed concerns over a potential motion to vacate, telling reporters:

“I don’t operate in fear. We have to do the job. We have to govern. That’s what we are doing. Day by day.”