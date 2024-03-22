Cherry blossoms are seen in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 18. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Add $1.2 trillion in government spending bills to the short list of things where it’s fine to barely miss – horseshoes, hand grenades and taxpayer dollars.

The multi-act, epic saga of funding the government for the fiscal year that is nearly halfway over is finally at its end, but maybe not before funding lapses for much of the government after 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

It’s not exactly a shutdown if lawmakers can pass the package close to on time, before the end of the weekend. Internal Revenue Service workers won’t be furloughed during tax season and border agents won’t be working without pay.

How is this going to end? All indications are that the final departments of the federal government will get full-year funding in short order. It might not happen until over the weekend or early next week, however, which is after funding lapses.

Will there be a shutdown? Maybe. But not exactly. The temporary lapse in funding over the weekend for parts of the government would be so short that it would likely have a limited impact on government operations.

Why don't they pass the bill before funding lapses? Republicans in the House have made a big deal about publishing the text of bills a full 72 hours before they get final votes.

Has this happened before? Short-term, no-big-deal government funding lapses like this possible one are not unprecedented. In 1982, for instance, lawmakers had a deal to fund the government, but they ran out of time to pass the funding bills.

