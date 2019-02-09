Democrats hit the campaign trail across the US this weekend
They don't make campaign logos like they used to
From CNN's Hunter Schwarz
Gone are the patriotic single-letter presidential logos popularized over the past decade.
In a crowded race without a definitive early frontrunner, 2020 logos so far seem like an effort to build name recognition, their color schemes optimized to stand out against other campaign signs on the sides of roads in Des Moines or Manchester.
If there are any emerging design trends among the initial 2020 campaign logos, it's the use of words over symbols, and the embrace of color outside of the traditional red, white, and blue.
Case in point:
- Julián Castro's logo emphasizes the accent in his first name, rising like an airline tail mark and literally breaking outside of the box
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand opted to frame her 2020 logo in pink, a color typically associated with activism, from the gay rights movement to pussyhats
- Sen. Kamala Harris included a slogan in her logo. "Kamala Harris For the People" references her time as a prosecutor while doubling as a populist message, with "The People" holding up her name
Campaign logos aren't as important as a candidates' positions on the big issues or their voting records. But through branding, candidates are saying something about themselves, their campaign, and their vision for America.
Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served in the Navy during the war in Afghanistan, has launched an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.
In his campaign announcement video, the Democratic mayor talks about how he turned around what had been referred to as a "dying city." He would like to do the same for the country, even if he knows the odds are against him, he said.
Buttigieg has little national name recognition and could struggle to get attention in a crowded field including heavyweights like Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
"We are not going to be the most established, we are not going to be the most well-funded, I am obviously not stepping onto this stage as the most famous person in this conversation," Buttigieg said in a news conference in January.
"But I belong to a party whose characteristic has always been to look for fresh voices, new leadership and big ideas, and I think that is what 2020 is going to be about."
Amy Klobuchar: the Democrat who won back the Midwest
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is expected to announce her plans for the 2020 presidential election on Sunday.
Klobuchar is inviting the public and the press to join her in a park in downtown Minneapolis to make her announcement. Fueling speculation is the fact that she is headed back to Iowa in two weeks to headline the Ankeny Area Democrats Winter Banquet and Fundraiser.
Klobuchar recently won her Senate re-election bid in Minnesota with 60% of the vote, visiting all 87 Minnesota counties during the campaign, including 42 that went for Trump in 2016. She is seen by some observers as a Democratic candidate who can win in the Midwest, recapturing the states that flipped to President Donald Trump in 2016.
Should she enter the 2020 presidential race, she would be one of seven women and one of five US senators seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020.
Her prosecutorial streak and fairly moderate record (which may be rare among 2020 contenders) could give her a unique lane to the nomination.
Kirsten Gillibrand: "I am not afraid" of Trump
From CNN's Dan Merica
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York got into the race in January, casting herself as a leading voice for women in national politics.
Her campaign video highlighted her work on the 9/11 health bill, women's rights and fighting President Donald Trump.
Gillibrand, who was elected for her second full term in the Senate in 2018, rose to national prominence in recent years as a forceful proponent of the #MeToo movement and fierce critic of Trump. People close to Gillibrand have indicated the senator will run a campaign centered on gender issues, something she has championed in the House and Senate.
However, critics also point to Gillibrand's long voting record in the House that is considerably more conservative than her Senate votes. (She's already trying to clean up that record; she told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in January that her past positions on guns and immigration were wrong.)
Gillibrand enters the 2020 field with $10.5 million in the bank, a sizable war chest that would make her one of the most financially formidable candidates.
Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg speculated to run
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is contemplating a bid for the presidency, heads to Florida this weekend for two events.
The Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat hasn't formally announced his candidacy yet, but would self-fund his potential campaign, he said last month. According to Forbes estimates, Bloomberg is worth more than $44 billion, spending his own money on his three successful bids for mayor.
Bloomberg has put his financial muscle behind issues including climate change, gun safety, education and immigration. In recent years, the billionaire has spent at least $500 million of his own money to advance those issues, according to a Bloomberg spokesman.
Some in the Democratic Party have urged Democrats to reject candidates who use super PACs or self-fund their campaigns.
"No to the billionaires, whether they are self-funding or whether they're funding PACs. We are the Democratic Party, and that is the party of the people," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts last month.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who is also considering a 2020 run, has also routinely hit the "billionaire class."
What you need to know about Elizabeth Warren
From CNN's MJ Lee and Gregory Krieg
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who will formally announce her candidacy tonight, is one of the most recognizable names in the presidential race so far.
Warren became a progressive star by taking on Wall Street after the 2007 financial crisis and, more recently, President Trump.
Warren is a searing critic of the President, and Trump has responded by openly mocking her Native American heritage and referring to her as "Pocahontas." Her decision in October to respond to Trump and other critics by releasing the results of a DNA test aimed at proving her ancestry fell flat with many Democrats and overshadowed her midterm message.
Despite this controversy, Warren remains a potent figure in the party. She's a liberal's liberal with anti-corporatist credo and an ability to raise tens of millions of dollars.
Who is Sen. Cory Booker?
From CNN's Rebecca Buck
At 49, Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey is the youngest among his Senate colleagues running for president.
Booker chose the first day of Black History Month to launch his campaign, timing that nods to Booker's own heritage and suggests he will put it at the center of his pitch to voters.
Here's what you need to know:
- His background: He first rose to prominence as Newark's charismatic and ambitious mayor, before successfully running for Senate in 2013. He will be up for re-election in New Jersey in 2020; state law would permit him to run for Senate and president simultaneously.
- His policies: Booker has backed progressive policies such as Medicare-for-all, and announced last year that he would no longer accept corporate PAC money. Though he has at times teamed up with like-minded Republicans on issues like criminal justice, he has also emerged as a passionate interrogator of President Trump's nominees — including Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
- His relationship with Trump: While Booker has been reluctant to attack the President directly, Trump has not hesitated to target the senator — saying during a White House event in October that Booker "ran Newark, New Jersey, into the ground."
- His campaign: Booker's campaign will be based in Newark. His signature themes have remained consistent over many years in politics, with a focus on love and unity that undergirds everything else.
Why Sherrod Brown could be the Democratic dark horse
From CNN's Phil Mattingly / Analysis by Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten
Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat weighing a run for president, announced last month he will launch a listening tour of early primary states based on his "dignity of work" message that he used to win his third straight statewide election in a political battleground state.
"I want to hear from people around (the country) and I want this conversation and this dignity of work tour to encourage my colleagues running for president that this should be the narrative," Brown said in an interview with MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes."
If you're looking for a credible dark horse, the Ohio senator is it. While Brown isn't in the race yet, his announcement that he is embarking on an early state listening tour suggests he is likely to be a candidate.
And Brown has a proven record of winning votes in a swing state in the Midwest, a long record of liberal advocacy and an authentic populist streak. But can he raise the money to compete with the big candidates? That's the big question.
Here are some of the events we are watching
Kirsten Gillibrand swings into South Carolina
Kirsten Gillibrand starts a three-day visit in the key early primary state of South Carolina with a visit to a meet and greet with South Carolina State University students in Orangeburg at 3:30 p.m ET.
Cory Booker goes to Iowa
Cory Booker is making his first trip to Iowa since announcing his presidential campaign. He is kicking off a miniature campaign tour, visiting two key early primary states in four days. He will start his first day in Iowa with a meet and greet in Mason City at 10:15 a.m. ET. He will then attend a community roundtable in Waterloo at 2:30 p.m. ET. Booker then makes a speech in Cedar Rapids at 6:30 p.m. ET. Finally, he attends a meet and greet in Iowa City at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Michael Bloomberg stops in Florida
Michael Bloomberg makes two appearances in Florida. The first is a climate change speech in Orlando alongside the mayor Buddy Dyer at 10:15am. The second is a speech on immigration at the Americans for Immigrant Justice annual dinner in Miami at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Sherrod Brown tours New Hampshire
Sherrod Brown continues his pseudo-presidential “Dignity of Work” tour with a two-day swing in New Hampshire. He attends a roundtable in Hampton at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Pete Buttigieg hits Iowa
Pete Buttigieg makes a handful of stops in Iowa ahead of his nationwide book tour. He attends two meet and greets in Ames, the first at 11:30 a.m. ET and the second at 12:30 p.m. ET. He then meets with students in Grinnell at 3:00 p.m. ET. Finally, he attends a meet and greet in Ankeny at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Elizabeth Warren formally announces her candidacy
Warren will throw her hat in the ring from Lawrence, Massachusetts, at 11 a.m. ET, before headed to New Hampshire and Iowa.
Amy Klobuchar formally announces her candidacy
Senator Amy Klobuchar said she would make "a major announcement" on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is expected to be the launch of her campaign.