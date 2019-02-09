Edward M Pio Roda/CNN

Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served in the Navy during the war in Afghanistan, has launched an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.

In his campaign announcement video, the Democratic mayor talks about how he turned around what had been referred to as a "dying city." He would like to do the same for the country, even if he knows the odds are against him, he said.

Buttigieg has little national name recognition and could struggle to get attention in a crowded field including heavyweights like Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

"We are not going to be the most established, we are not going to be the most well-funded, I am obviously not stepping onto this stage as the most famous person in this conversation," Buttigieg said in a news conference in January.

"But I belong to a party whose characteristic has always been to look for fresh voices, new leadership and big ideas, and I think that is what 2020 is going to be about."