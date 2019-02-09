Democrats hit the campaign trail across the US this weekendBy Harmeet Kaur and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Warren: "I’m tired of hearing what we can’t afford because it is just not true"
During her presidential announcement speech, Warren touched on several financial issues, including stresses on the middle-class, saying the "same rich guys have been waging class warfare against hard-working people for decades."
She later said: “To protect their economic advantages, the rich and powerful have rigged our political system as well. They’ve bought off or bullied politicians in both parties to make sure Washington is always on their side. Some of them have even tried to buy their way into public office. “
Warren also told the crowd that she's, “tired of hearing that we can’t afford to make real investments in child care, college, and Medicare for All. Can’t afford things that help create economic opportunity for families."
"I’m tired of hearing that we can’t afford to make investments in things like housing and opioid treatment. Can’t afford things that address rural neglect or the legacy of racial discrimination. I’m tired of hearing what we can’t afford because it is just not true," she said.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she supports the Green New Deal
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand voiced her support for the Green New Deal, calling it an “excellent framework” for tackling economic challenges.
The New York senator and 2020 presidential candidate was speaking at a women's brunch in Columbia, South Carolina.
Gillibrand also stressed the importance of putting a "price on carbon," saying it would drive innovation.
"If you tell an inventor or entrepreneur you’re getting a lower tax rate or you're going to have lower costs if you make sure your technology is efficient and energy efficient, you will spur growth. It’s how you use market forces to get to where we need to go."
Warren: "When it comes to climate change, our very existence is at stake."
From CNN's Steve Brusk
Warren tells the crowd at her Lawrence, Massachusetts, rally that “our government works just great for oil companies and defense contractors, great for private prisons, great for Wall Street banks and hedge funds, it’s just not working for anyone else."
Trump campaign weighs in on Warren run
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Steve Brusk
President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, issued a statement on Saturday in light of Warren's announcement, saying Warren "has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected."
It's the first time the Trump re-election campaign has put out a formal statement on a candidate entering the race.
Here's Parscale's full statement:
"Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected. The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America's middle-class. Only under President Trump's leadership will America continue to grow safer, secure and more prosperous."
Elizabeth Warren officially announces she is running for President
From CNN's Steve Brusk
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at a rally outside a mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has officially announced she is running for the Democratic nomination for President.
Warren told the crowd, “It won’t be enough to just undo the terrible acts of this administration. We can’t afford to just tinker around the edges – a tax credit here, a regulation there. Our fight is for big, structural change. This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone. I am in that fight all the way. And that is why I stand here today: to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America.”
She said, “Because the man in the White House is not the cause of what’s broken, he’s just the latest – and most extreme – symptom of what’s gone wrong in America. A product of a rigged system that props up the rich and the powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. And so, once he’s gone, we can’t pretend that all of this never happened.”
Does it feel like people are getting into the 2020 race WAY early?
From CNN's Steve Brusk
We're still about 21 months out from the 2020 election, but the field of presidential contenders is already very crowded.
If it feels like people are getting into the race particularly early this season, you're not totally wrong.
In 2016, the first major candidate to get into the race was Ted Cruz on March 23, 2015. The eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton announced on April 12, 2015. And Donald Trump, the person who went on to be President, announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015.
In 2008, the race kicked off a little earlier for the Democrats.
Hillary Clinton did an “I’m in” video on January 20, 2007. Barack Obama made his announcement on Feb. 10, 2007. (The GOP nominee in ’08, John McCain, announced on April 25, 2007.)
They don't make campaign logos like they used to
From CNN's Hunter Schwarz
Gone are the patriotic single-letter presidential logos popularized over the past decade.
In a crowded race without a definitive early frontrunner, 2020 logos so far seem like an effort to build name recognition, their color schemes optimized to stand out against other campaign signs on the sides of roads in Des Moines or Manchester.
If there are any emerging design trends among the initial 2020 campaign logos, it's the use of words over symbols, and the embrace of color outside of the traditional red, white, and blue.
Case in point:
- Julián Castro's logo emphasizes the accent in his first name, rising like an airline tail mark and literally breaking outside of the box
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand opted to frame her 2020 logo in pink, a color typically associated with activism, from the gay rights movement to pussyhats
- Sen. Kamala Harris included a slogan in her logo. "Kamala Harris For the People" references her time as a prosecutor while doubling as a populist message, with "The People" holding up her name
Campaign logos aren't as important as a candidates' positions on the big issues or their voting records. But through branding, candidates are saying something about themselves, their campaign, and their vision for America.
Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served in the Navy during the war in Afghanistan, has launched an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.
In his campaign announcement video, the Democratic mayor talks about how he turned around what had been referred to as a "dying city." He would like to do the same for the country, even if he knows the odds are against him, he said.
Buttigieg has little national name recognition and could struggle to get attention in a crowded field including heavyweights like Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
"We are not going to be the most established, we are not going to be the most well-funded, I am obviously not stepping onto this stage as the most famous person in this conversation," Buttigieg said in a news conference in January.
"But I belong to a party whose characteristic has always been to look for fresh voices, new leadership and big ideas, and I think that is what 2020 is going to be about."
Amy Klobuchar: the Democrat who won back the Midwest
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is expected to announce her plans for the 2020 presidential election on Sunday.
Klobuchar is inviting the public and the press to join her in a park in downtown Minneapolis to make her announcement. Fueling speculation is the fact that she is headed back to Iowa in two weeks to headline the Ankeny Area Democrats Winter Banquet and Fundraiser.
Klobuchar recently won her Senate re-election bid in Minnesota with 60% of the vote, visiting all 87 Minnesota counties during the campaign, including 42 that went for Trump in 2016. She is seen by some observers as a Democratic candidate who can win in the Midwest, recapturing the states that flipped to President Donald Trump in 2016.
Should she enter the 2020 presidential race, she would be one of seven women and one of five US senators seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020.
Her prosecutorial streak and fairly moderate record (which may be rare among 2020 contenders) could give her a unique lane to the nomination.