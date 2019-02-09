Warren: "I’m tired of hearing what we can’t afford because it is just not true"

During her presidential announcement speech, Warren touched on several financial issues, including stresses on the middle-class, saying the "same rich guys have been waging class warfare against hard-working people for decades."

“The middle-class squeeze is real, and millions of families can barely breathe. It’s not right. This disaster has touched every community in America. And for communities of color that have stared down structural racism for generations, the disaster has hit even harder," Warren said.

She later said: “To protect their economic advantages, the rich and powerful have rigged our political system as well. They’ve bought off or bullied politicians in both parties to make sure Washington is always on their side. Some of them have even tried to buy their way into public office. “

Warren also told the crowd that she's, “tired of hearing that we can’t afford to make real investments in child care, college, and Medicare for All. Can’t afford things that help create economic opportunity for families."

"I’m tired of hearing that we can’t afford to make investments in things like housing and opioid treatment. Can’t afford things that address rural neglect or the legacy of racial discrimination. I’m tired of hearing what we can’t afford because it is just not true," she said.