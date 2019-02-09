Minnesotans endure cold temps and snow at Klobuchar event 

At an outdoor event on Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to announce her 2020 presidential bid in front of a crowd of supporters who have gathered in 13-degree weather.

With a thick layer of snow on the ground at the park, snow blowers are out, and volunteers are frantically working to clear walkways for people.

The skyline of Minneapolis is barely visible behind the stage that is set up and the banks of the freezing Mississippi River – expected to be central to Klobuchar’s speech – are covered in snow.

It is expected to be snowing and 15 degrees when the senator takes the stage at 3 p.m. ET.

A Klobuchar aide says that they prepared for this by building warming tents for attendees, volunteers and the press.

Event organizers ordered 100 gallons of hot cocoa and 100 gallons of apple cider. As people entered the park, volunteers handed out two things: Small American flags and packs of Little Hotties hand warmers.

Most attendees are unphased by the weather – and, in fact, give Klobuchar credit for announcing outside in February.

“It just truly represents Minnesota,” said Renee Anderson, a 22-year-old from Bloomington. “If somebody doesn’t want to come to an event that is outside in Minnesota, do they really live here? Are they really excited?”

Scott Herzog, a 50-year-old manufacturer from West St. Paul said the same as he stood in front of the stage two hours before the event starts: “This is true Minnesota: Snow and Amy Klobuchar.”

