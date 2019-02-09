Here are some of the events we are watching

Kirsten Gillibrand swings into South Carolina

Kirsten Gillibrand starts a three-day visit in the key early primary state of South Carolina with a visit to a meet and greet with South Carolina State University students in Orangeburg at 3:30 p.m ET.

Cory Booker goes to Iowa

Cory Booker is making his first trip to Iowa since announcing his presidential campaign. He is kicking off a miniature campaign tour, visiting two key early primary states in four days. He will start his first day in Iowa with a meet and greet in Mason City at 10:15 a.m. ET. He will then attend a community roundtable in Waterloo at 2:30 p.m. ET. Booker then makes a speech in Cedar Rapids at 6:30 p.m. ET. Finally, he attends a meet and greet in Iowa City at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Michael Bloomberg stops in Florida

Michael Bloomberg makes two appearances in Florida. The first is a climate change speech in Orlando alongside the mayor Buddy Dyer at 10:15am. The second is a speech on immigration at the Americans for Immigrant Justice annual dinner in Miami at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Sherrod Brown tours New Hampshire

Sherrod Brown continues his pseudo-presidential “Dignity of Work” tour with a two-day swing in New Hampshire. He attends a roundtable in Hampton at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Pete Buttigieg hits Iowa

Pete Buttigieg makes a handful of stops in Iowa ahead of his nationwide book tour. He attends two meet and greets in Ames, the first at 11:30 a.m. ET and the second at 12:30 p.m. ET. He then meets with students in Grinnell at 3:00 p.m. ET. Finally, he attends a meet and greet in Ankeny at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Elizabeth Warren formally announces her candidacy

Warren will throw her hat in the ring from Lawrence, Massachusetts, at 11 a.m. ET, before headed to New Hampshire and Iowa.

Amy Klobuchar formally announces her candidacy

Senator Amy Klobuchar said she would make "a major announcement" on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is expected to be the launch of her campaign.