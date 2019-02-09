Trump campaign weighs in on Warren run

Dems on the campaign trail: With more than 620 days to go to the 2020 presidential election, Democratic candidates (and likely candidates) are hitting the trail in the most intense three-day period of campaigning we've seen yet.

Who's headed where: Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg are in Iowa, Kirsten Gillibrand is in South Carolina, Sherrod Brown is in New Hampshire and Michael Bloomberg is in Florida — we'll bring you the highlights.

And two more enter the fray: Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has formally announced her candidacy. Senator Amy Klobuchar will announce her intentions in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.