Presidential candidates hit the campaign trailBy Veronica Stracqualursi, Joe Ruiz and Kate Grise, CNN
Where is everybody?
By Joe Ruiz
Here's what we know about where the Democratic contenders will be on Saturday:
Vice President Joe Biden, who is pondering a run, will speak at the Munich Security Conference in Germany at 9 a.m., ET.
Sen. Cory Booker has events in Portsmouth and North Conway, New Hampshire.
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will spend his day in the New Hampshire towns of Alstead, Raymond and Merrimack.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hosts a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire, and a meet-and-greet in Concord, New Hampshire.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be in Exeter, Keene, and Hanover, New Hampshire.
Sen. Kamala Harris will spend the day in South Carolina.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will spend the morning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before heading to Mason City, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon.
Beto O'Rourke, who has said he would decide before the end of February on a presidential run, will give a speech this afternoon in Chicago.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, who told CNN late last month he was "close to making a decision" on running for President, has events in both Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is another candidate visiting two states today as she has events in Greenville, South Carolina, and Lawrenceville, Georgia.
John Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang have events later this holiday weekend.
Biden shows unequivocal strong support for NATO
By Veronica Stracqualursi and Arlette Saenz
Former Vice President Joe Biden voiced strong support for NATO at the outset of his speech to the Munich Security Conference.
“I strongly support NATO. I believe it is the single most significant military alliance in the history of the world. And I think it's been the basis upon which we've been able to keep peace and stability for the past 70 years And it is the heart of our collective security. It is the basis upon which the US is able to exercise its responsibilities in other parts of the world as well," he said to the annual gathering of political leaders and security experts in Munich, Germany.
President Donald Trump has publicly criticized NATO allies over defense spending and, according to the New York Times, privately raised withdrawing the US from the alliance multiple times.
In Munich, Biden also saluted his close friend, the late Sen. John McCain, who headed the US delegation to the conference for many years. Biden recognized Cindy McCain, who was in the audience. He also talked about the importance of the European Union.
Biden's speech to the Munich Security Conference gives him an opportunity to showcase his foreign policy acumen as he weighs entering a Democratic presidential primary field that is currently light on national security credentials.