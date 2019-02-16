Here's what we know about where the Democratic contenders will be on Saturday:

Vice President Joe Biden, who is pondering a run, will speak at the Munich Security Conference in Germany at 9 a.m., ET.

Sen. Cory Booker has events in Portsmouth and North Conway, New Hampshire.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will spend his day in the New Hampshire towns of Alstead, Raymond and Merrimack.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hosts a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire, and a meet-and-greet in Concord, New Hampshire.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be in Exeter, Keene, and Hanover, New Hampshire.

Sen. Kamala Harris will spend the day in South Carolina.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will spend the morning in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before heading to Mason City, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon.

Beto O'Rourke, who has said he would decide before the end of February on a presidential run, will give a speech this afternoon in Chicago.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who told CNN late last month he was "close to making a decision" on running for President, has events in both Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is another candidate visiting two states today as she has events in Greenville, South Carolina, and Lawrenceville, Georgia.

John Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang have events later this holiday weekend.