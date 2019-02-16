Democrats on the campaign trail: At least 10 declared and potential candidates are making appearances across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The Granite Group: Four Democratic contenders are in New Hampshire on Saturday, while others make appearances in the Midwest and South.

A (Republican) challenger appears: Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said Friday he was launching an exploratory committee that could lead to a primary challenge for President Donald Trump.

Catch-up: CNN's Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten released their latest rankings for the 2020 Democratic nomination on Valentine's Day because they love their work.