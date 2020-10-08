Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has "all of the earmarks of a very serious plot."

"This is not a group of, you know, poor hapless nobodies that couldn't pull off a violent act on their own," McCabe told CNN on Thursday. "This is clearly a group of people that were very focused on accomplishing this violent objective. So it's got really all of the earmarks of a very serious plot and I think we're lucky that the FBI was in the place they were to do the work they did today."

The complaint alleges that the group conducted surveillance on the governor's vacation home and detonated a practice explosive – something McCabe said makes the plot "very serious" and "dangerous."

"I can tell you from my own experience having dealt with literally dozens and dozens of similar plots during my own time in the FBI that this plot has all of the hallmarks of a very serious, dangerous situation that we are all fortunate the FBI and partners have gotten in the middle of," he said.