FBI used resources from across the US to arrest extremists in alleged plot against governor

Multiple federal resources were surged from across the country to Michigan to conduct the arrests of suspects involved in the alleged planned kidnaping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal law enforcement source involved in the investigation.

The arrests were part of a planned effort in concert with state authorities, and not in response to any imminent urgent or dangerous development, the source said. The suspects remained under surveillance while federal authorities crafted arrest plans and moved the necessary resources into the state.

Because of the complexity of the operation and the likelihood the suspects could be armed and dangerous, at least seven FBI field offices around the country, as well as operational divisions from the bureau's headquarters in Washington, dispatched resources to execute either search or arrests warrants at approximately a dozen sites, the source said. The surge of resources included SWAT agents, technical exploitation personnel, and evidence technicians.

More details: During the course of the undercover investigation, as soon as the FBI identified a potential threat to the Michigan governor, federal agents contacted the governor's security detail in order to make them aware of the potential threat, the law enforcement source said.

Periodic updates were provided to the governor's security detail, although the security detail was not part of the investigative team, the source said.