Group of men conducted surveillance on the governor's vacation home and planned to use a bomb as a diversion

Andrew Birge, the US Attorney of the Western District of Michigan Michigan US Attorney’s Office

Andrew Birge, the US Attorney of the Western District of Michigan, said law enforcement worked together to make sure elected leaders are protected and the men arrested in the plot face up to life in prison if convicted.

"All of us standing here today, want the public to know that federal and state law enforcement are committed to working together to make sure violent extremists never succeed with their plans, particularly when they target our duly elected leaders," Birge said during a news briefing on Thursday.

Birge said the men used security measures like "communicating by encrypted message platforms" and using code words to avoid being detected by law enforcement.

"Among the activities, members of the conspiracy on two occasions conducted coordinated surveillance on the governor's vacation home," Birge said, adding that the men discussed "detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the home."

Birge said the complaint also indicated that one of the men "purchased a taser for use in the kidnapping and that the group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped with shrapnel to test its anti-personnel capabilities."