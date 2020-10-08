Live TV
Live Updates

FBI uncovers plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:30 p.m. ET, October 8, 2020
16 Posts
12 min ago

Michigan governor says she sees an increase in "violent rhetoric" online after Trump mentions her

CNN
CNN

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said every time President Trump mentions her online and elsewhere, she see an increase in "violent rhetoric" directed toward her.

Whitmer shared this insight with CNN tonight following news that the FBI foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her.

"[I]n the recent weeks, it was brought to my attention, of course, we know every time that this White House identifies me or takes a shot at me, we see an increase in rhetoric online, violent rhetoric, and so there's always a connection and certainly it's something that we've been watching. But this took it to a whole new level," Whitmer told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront."

Whitmer also discussed the upcoming presidential election and the choice Americans have between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We have a choice between a leader who is going to have his minions attack people when they are being targeted by domestic terror groups, and we have a leader who calls to see how you're doing, to check in and to see what they can do to be supportive," Whitmer said. "It tells you everything you need to know about the character of the two people on this ballot that we have to choose from in a few weeks."

1 hr 17 min ago

FBI used resources from across the US to arrest extremists in alleged plot against governor

From CNN's Josh Campbell

Multiple federal resources were surged from across the country to Michigan to conduct the arrests of suspects involved in the alleged planned kidnaping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal law enforcement source involved in the investigation.

The arrests were part of a planned effort in concert with state authorities, and not in response to any imminent urgent or dangerous development, the source said. The suspects remained under surveillance while federal authorities crafted arrest plans and moved the necessary resources into the state.

Because of the complexity of the operation and the likelihood the suspects could be armed and dangerous, at least seven FBI field offices around the country, as well as operational divisions from the bureau's headquarters in Washington, dispatched resources to execute either search or arrests warrants at approximately a dozen sites, the source said. The surge of resources included SWAT agents, technical exploitation personnel, and evidence technicians.

More details: During the course of the undercover investigation, as soon as the FBI identified a potential threat to the Michigan governor, federal agents contacted the governor's security detail in order to make them aware of the potential threat, the law enforcement source said.

Periodic updates were provided to the governor's security detail, although the security detail was not part of the investigative team, the source said.



24 min ago

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

From CNN's Christina Carrega, Veronica Stracqualursi and Josh Campbell

Thirteen people were charged Thursday in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, federal and state officials announced.

The alleged scheme included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects "believe are violating the US Constitution," including the government of Michigan and Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Six people were charged federally with conspiracy to kidnap, and seven other people, associated with the group "Wolverine Watchmen," were charged by the state, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

"The individuals in (state) custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan," Nessel said at a press conference.



2 hr 47 min ago

Biden says "there is no place for hate in America"

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives on his campaign plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Thursday, October 8.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives on his campaign plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Thursday, October 8. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying "there is no place for hate in America."

During a visit to Phoenix, Arizona, Biden called White supremacists and militia groups a "genuine threat" and added that the words of a president matter.

"The President has to realize the words he utters matter," he said, going on later to say he believes that Trump's "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" tweet contributed to the situation. "Why can't the President just say stop, stop, stop?"

He said that both he and Sen. Kamala Harris talked to Whitmer and said she is feeling “secure” and good.”

4 hr 14 min ago

Michigan governor: If you break the law, "we will find you"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, following the arrest of six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap her, gave a warning to anyone who commits crimes.

"If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you. We will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice," she said at a news conference.

"Hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan," she added.



4 hr 11 min ago

Whitmer calls out Trump for "giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division"

CNN
CNN

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanked law enforcement for their work foiling an alleged plot to kidnap her and said she "never could imagine anything like this."

"When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard. I'll be honest, I never could imagine anything like this. I want to start by saying thank you to our law enforcement. Thank you to the fearless FBI agents. And thank you to the brave Michigan state police troopers who participated in this operation," Whitmer said at a news conference this afternoon.

Whitmer also criticized President Trump who "spent the past seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division."

She specifically referenced Trump's comment during the first presidential debate where he told the far-right group, the Proud Boys, to "stand back and stand by" instead of denouncing them outright.

"Just last week the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn White supremacists and hate groups ... 'Stand back and stand by,' he told them. 'Stand back and stand by.' Hate groups heard the President's words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimatize their actions and they are complicit," Whitmer added.



4 hr 51 min ago

Facebook cooperating with FBI in Michigan investigation, company says 

From CNN's Donie O’Sullivan

Facebook is cooperating with the FBI’s investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

The federal criminal complaint filed Thursday detailed how the suspects had used Facebook, including a private Facebook group, to discuss the alleged plot. 

"We proactively reached out and cooperated with the FBI early in this ongoing investigation,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

Adding, “We remove content, disable accounts and immediately report to law enforcement when there is a credible threat of imminent harm to people or public safety."

 

3 hr 39 min ago

5 of the 6 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor appear in federal court

From CNN's Christina Carrega

CNN has obtained the mugshots for 5 of the 6 suspects indicted by federal officials for plotting to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. They were held at the Kent County jail facilities prior to their arraignment. Top row left to right: Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks. Bottom row left to right: Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta. Delaware resident Barry Croft is not pictured.
CNN has obtained the mugshots for 5 of the 6 suspects indicted by federal officials for plotting to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. They were held at the Kent County jail facilities prior to their arraignment. Top row left to right: Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks. Bottom row left to right: Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta. Delaware resident Barry Croft is not pictured. Kent County Jail

Five of six men charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared in court Thursday on federal charges. 

Earlier Thursday, federal authorities announced they had charged Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta with conspiracy to kidnap. 

Croft did not make an appearance during Thursday's proceedings. It is unclear when he will appear. His information was not immediately available. 

The other defendants appeared before a federal judge in Western Michigan on the charges and will remain in the custody of the US Marshals.

The five men who appeared requested the court appoint them attorneys, and will be appointed counsel. Bond hearings have been scheduled for Oct. 13.

6 hr 2 min ago

Former deputy FBI director: "It's got really all of the earmarks of a very serious plot"

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has "all of the earmarks of a very serious plot."

"This is not a group of, you know, poor hapless nobodies that couldn't pull off a violent act on their own," McCabe told CNN on Thursday. "This is clearly a group of people that were very focused on accomplishing this violent objective. So it's got really all of the earmarks of a very serious plot and I think we're lucky that the FBI was in the place they were to do the work they did today."

The complaint alleges that the group conducted surveillance on the governor's vacation home and detonated a practice explosive – something McCabe said makes the plot "very serious" and "dangerous."

"I can tell you from my own experience having dealt with literally dozens and dozens of similar plots during my own time in the FBI that this plot has all of the hallmarks of a very serious, dangerous situation that we are all fortunate the FBI and partners have gotten in the middle of," he said.