Michigan governor says she sees an increase in "violent rhetoric" online after Trump mentions her

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said every time President Trump mentions her online and elsewhere, she see an increase in "violent rhetoric" directed toward her.

Whitmer shared this insight with CNN tonight following news that the FBI foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her.

"[I]n the recent weeks, it was brought to my attention, of course, we know every time that this White House identifies me or takes a shot at me, we see an increase in rhetoric online, violent rhetoric, and so there's always a connection and certainly it's something that we've been watching. But this took it to a whole new level," Whitmer told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront."

Whitmer also discussed the upcoming presidential election and the choice Americans have between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We have a choice between a leader who is going to have his minions attack people when they are being targeted by domestic terror groups, and we have a leader who calls to see how you're doing, to check in and to see what they can do to be supportive," Whitmer said. "It tells you everything you need to know about the character of the two people on this ballot that we have to choose from in a few weeks."