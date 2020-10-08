Facebook cooperating with FBI in Michigan investigation, company says 

Facebook is cooperating with the FBI’s investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The federal criminal complaint filed Thursday detailed how the suspects had used Facebook, including a private Facebook group, to discuss the alleged plot.
"We proactively reached out and cooperated with the FBI early in this ongoing investigation,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.
Adding, “We remove content, disable accounts and immediately report to law enforcement when there is a credible threat of imminent harm to people or public safety."