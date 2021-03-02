Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back on claims that his agency has not been tackling domestic terrorism, saying in his opening statement today that the FBI has been "sounding the alarm" for a "number of years now."

"Unfortunately, as you noted, Mr. Chairman, January 6th was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it is not going is a way any time soon," Wray said.

"At the FBI we've been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now. I've been sounding the alarm about domestic terrorism since I think just about my first month on the job when I first started appearing up on the hill and I've spoken about it, and in maybe a dozen different congressional hearings, so whenever we've had the chance we've tried to emphasize this is a top concern and remains so for the FBI," Wray said.

The FBI director noted that his agency viewed this as such a "critical threat," that back in June of 2019 it elevated "racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to our highest threat priority" at the same level with "with ISIS and home grown violent extremism."

"Let me make one thing clear, the FBI will not tolerate agitators and extremists who plan or commit violence, period. And that goes for a violent extremists of any stripe," Wray told lawmakers. "As I've said many times, we do not investigate ideology, but we focus on acts of violence and violations of federal law. And when we see those, when we see those, we will bring to bear the full weight of our resources, our experience and our partnerships."

