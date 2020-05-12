Fauci testifies on Trump's coronavirus response
Fauci is testifying soon. Here's what we're expecting him to say.
Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to tell a Senate committee this morning that the country risks "needless suffering and death" if states open up too quickly, he told The New York Times late Monday evening.
"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci said in an email to the Times, referring to the federal government's plan for states to re-open.
Fauci's planned testimony will fuel a hearing where senators will finally get a chance today to face off over the effectiveness of the Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, in what could be one of the only public hearings featuring members of the White House's coronavirus task force.
The hearing will be Democrats' first opportunity since March to question leading medical experts — including Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield — about the Trump administration's response.
This is what Fauci needs to tell lawmakers in his Senate testimony, Sen. Schumer says
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to not hold anything back at today’s Senate Health Committee oversight hearing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.
“He needs to tell us that fact that we have to be real careful or this will come back with a vengeance and won't go away as quickly as it would,” Sen. Schumer said in an interview with CNN’s John Berman.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, plans to tell the committee that the country risks "needless suffering and death" if states open up too quickly, he told The New York Times.
Fauci “seems at times he's muzzled” by President Trump, Schumer said. “The President's always lurking over his shoulder. This is the first time we get to hear him without the President looking over his shoulder.”
“President Trump has been like an ostrich in this whole crisis. He thinks by saying something, it becomes true because he wants it to happen, not that it will happen. … Two months ago, he said everyone who wants a test can get a test. That clearly wasn't true,” Schumer said.
“Dr. Fauci is a truth teller. That's his reputation. It seems he has sort of muted the truth some in the presence of the President, maybe admonitions privately from the President. He has to tell the whole truth here.”
Schumer said that Fauci should underscore that states need much more testing — with numbers in the millions — in order to reopen safely.
Schumer also called for a “big, bold plan” as Democrats push forward on another stimulus package.
Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are sitting back and “behaving like Herbert Hoover before the Great Depression,” Schumer added.
Watch more:
The Trump administration's witnesses will testify remotely at today's hearing
All of the witnesses set to participate in this morning’s Senate committee hearing on the novel coronavirus, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify remotely, following potential exposures to the virus last week.
Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will also chair the hearing remotely after announcing Sunday that he is self-quarantining for 14 days as a result of a staffer in his office testing positive to the virus.
What we know about the White House Covid-19 cases: Recently, President Trump's personal valet, the vice president's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant (who has been teleworking for nearly two months) all tested positive for Covid-19 as well.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, had originally planned to appear in person before the Republican-led Senate Health Committee.
Fauci said Sunday he is engaging in what he calls a "modified quarantine" and will work from home.
What to expect from this morning's Senate coronavirus hearing
Dr. Anthony Fauci — a key member of the administration's coronavirus task force — will testify remotely at 10:00 a.m. ET before the Republican-led Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee.
The hearing will give senators on the panel a chance to hear "about what federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible," according to a release from the committee.
Why Fauci’s testimony matters: Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a rare source of frank honesty from within the White House coronavirus task force, holding firm with an at times overly optimistic President and recommending steps forward in the face of crisis.
The veteran doctor also hasn't been afraid to refute Trump to his face, especially with regards to a timeline for a novel coronavirus vaccine.
Fauci serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been a doctor for the National Institutes of Health for more than 50 years.
Here is the full list of witnesses:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the National Institutes of Health
- Dr. Robert Redfield, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Preevention
- Dr. Brett Giroir, with the US Department of Health and Human Services
- Dr. Stephen Hahn, with the Food and Drug Administration