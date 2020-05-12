Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to not hold anything back at today’s Senate Health Committee oversight hearing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

“He needs to tell us that fact that we have to be real careful or this will come back with a vengeance and won't go away as quickly as it would,” Sen. Schumer said in an interview with CNN’s John Berman.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, plans to tell the committee that the country risks "needless suffering and death" if states open up too quickly, he told The New York Times.

Fauci “seems at times he's muzzled” by President Trump, Schumer said. “The President's always lurking over his shoulder. This is the first time we get to hear him without the President looking over his shoulder.”

“President Trump has been like an ostrich in this whole crisis. He thinks by saying something, it becomes true because he wants it to happen, not that it will happen. … Two months ago, he said everyone who wants a test can get a test. That clearly wasn't true,” Schumer said.

“Dr. Fauci is a truth teller. That's his reputation. It seems he has sort of muted the truth some in the presence of the President, maybe admonitions privately from the President. He has to tell the whole truth here.”

Schumer said that Fauci should underscore that states need much more testing — with numbers in the millions — in order to reopen safely.

Schumer also called for a “big, bold plan” as Democrats push forward on another stimulus package.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are sitting back and “behaving like Herbert Hoover before the Great Depression,” Schumer added.

Watch more: