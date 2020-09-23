Despite the mounting coronavirus death toll in the US, President Trump once again gave himself an A+ in his handling of the pandemic during an interview with "Fox and Friends" earlier this week.
“We’re rounding the corner. With or without a vaccine," Trump said Monday. "They hate when I say that but that’s the way it is… We’ve done a phenomenal job. Not just a good job a phenomenal job. Other that public relations but that’s because I have fake news. On public relations I give myself a D on the job itself we take an A+.”
Trump also insinuated that Pfizer looks to be the frontrunner in the race for a vaccine. When asked who was closest, Trump answered: “Well Pfizer’s doing really well… Johnson and Johnson has an incredible vaccine that’s really doing well. That’ll probably be a little bit later and Moderna’s doing very well also.”
This weekend CNN obtained audio recordings from a conversation Bob Woodward had with Trump in July in which Trump gave himself an A on his handling of the pandemic.
18 min ago
Fauci warns vaccines timeline projections are only that – projections
From CNN's Amanda Watts
Dr. Anthony Fauci said “vaccines are being produced to be ready to administer – if we get a good signal that it works.” But projecting when that might be is just that: a projection.
Speaking to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CITIZEN by CNN Conference on Tuesday, Fauci said, “People can have projections of what they think might happen.” But no one really knows when a vaccine will be ready, he said.
“The system is a double-blind, placebo controlled system – which means that there's an independent data and safety monitoring board that has nothing to do with politics or politicians, that has nothing to do essentially with the company, or the FDA, or the people who are doing the trial,” he explained.
“But today, Sanjay, nobody knows what those data are because no one has looked at them. They are blinded,” he said.
Despite this, Fauci remains “cautiously optimistic” – after reading preliminary studies – that we will have a positive effect when it comes to a vaccine.
Where things stand in the vaccine race: There are at least38 vaccines in human trials around the world – 9 Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in late-stage, large clinical trials as of Sept. 22, according to the World Health Organization.
Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate began phase 3 trials in the US on Wednesday. Trials for the single-dose vaccine, which uses a human adenovirus, will include up to 60,000 adult participants at nearly 215 sites in the US and internationally.
Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca also have Covid-19 vaccine candidates in phase 3 trials in the US, although AstraZeneca’s trial is currently paused.
Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate Appropriations committee hearing that it would likely be the second or third quarter of next year – late spring or summer – before widespread vaccination could be underway in the US.
President Trump meanwhile claimed Friday there will be enough coronavirus vaccines for every American by April.
"As soon as a vaccine is approved the administration will deliver it to the American people immediately," Trump said at a White House news briefing on Friday. "Distribution will begin with 24 hours after notice."
24 min ago
The US reached 200,000 Covid-19 deaths yesterday
From CNN's Amanda Watts
The United States surpassed 200,000 deaths from coronavirus yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Here's a look at the timeline:
The first death from coronavirus in the US was reported on February 29.
54 days later, on April 23, the US reported 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.
Just 29 days later, on May 23, the nation crossed 100,000 deaths.
It took 65 days to reach 150,000 deaths on July 28.
People need to understand Covid-19 is an "evolving situation," Fauci says
From CNN's Amanda Watts and Chandelis Duster
On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly reverted to its previous guidance about how coronavirus is transmitted, removing language about airborne transmission it had posted days earlier.
The move added to confusion about the virus spurred by mixed messaging from the White House on preventative measures and mask wearing. Many doctors and researchers have also cautioned for months that the virus can be transmitted through small airborne viral particles.
Asked where people should get trusted information about the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday, "they need to get it by following the scientific data and the scientific evidence."
"The fact is you've got to go with the scientific data," he said. "One of the things that the public needs to understand is that this is an evolving situation and the people who say, 'Well, how can I trust anybody because things change,' what changes is the fact that we are in an evolving outbreak. And the things that we did not know a few months ago allowed us to at the time use the scientific information to make recommendations that were appropriate at the time and because the data were telling us at the same time. As we learned more, things changed. It's appropriate to make changes in recommendations based on the additional knowledge that you know."
Fauci said “a classic example” of this is back in the spring, “We were not aware that 40% to 45% of people were asymptomatic, nor were we aware that a substantial proportion of people who get infected get infected from people who are without symptoms. That makes it overwhelmingly important for everyone to wear a mask.”
“So when people say, ‘Well, why did you change your stance? And why are you emphasizing masks so much now when back then you didn't? And in fact, you even said you shouldn't because there was a shortage of masks?’ Well, the data now are very, very clear,” he said.
“We need to put that nonsense behind us about, ‘Well, they keep changing their minds,’ ” he said.
Fauci concerned about US not having control of the virus ahead of the winter season
From CNN's Chandelis Duster
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said the US reaching 200,000 coronavirus deaths is "very sobering, and in some respects, stunning," while adding that Americans should trust medical experts despite at times conflicting signals from the highest levels of government.
"We do have within our capability —even before we get a vaccine, which we will get reasonably soon — we have the capability by doing things that we have been speaking about for so long, Sanjay, that could prevent the transmission, and by preventing transmission, ultimately preventing the morbidity and mortality that we see." He mentioned measures such as frequent hand washing and mask wearing.
Fauci said he is concerned about the country not having control of the virus' spread ahead of the winter season that could exacerbate it.
"And depending upon your own social situation, indoors for you or another person may mean poor ventilation, poor air flow. And difficulty getting the kind of removal of anything that would lead to spread," adding that he'd like to see the US go into the fall and winter months "at such a low level that when you have the inevitable cases, you can handle them."
"I don't want to really make this kind of a dark thing that 'oh, my goodness, it's inevitable that we are going to get into serious trouble,'" he continued. "We can't throw our hands up and say, 'It's hopeless, it's going to happen anyway.' That is unacceptable to take that approach. On the other hand, it's not acceptable to not realize that we are entering into a risk period and we've got to act accordingly as we enter into that risk period."
President Trump had praised his administration's response to the pandemic on Monday, telling "Fox & Friends" that "we've done a phenomenal job" and giving himself an "A+" on how he has handled the virus.
Fauci, answering a question from a viewer on what grade he would give Trump's pandemic response, said, "Take a look at the numbers and make up your own mind."
"I mean, you know, we don't need a sound bite from me. Take a look at the numbers," he said.