Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House Energy and Commerce committee Tuesday that he was not consulted about President Trump's decision to withhold US funding from the World Health Organization.

However, Fauci emphasized American public health officials' continued to work with the global organization.

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases frequently collaborates with WHO and that he and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield are on weekly calls supervised by the WHO to speak with medical leaders around the world.

The nation's top infectious disease expert said he was concerned about the President's decision, but he said cooperation with the global group had not been affected by the halt in funding, adding later that those at the operational level of the US pandemic response continue to interact with the WHO in a "very meaningful way" on a "day to day basis," "despite any policy issues that come from higher up in the White House."

Redfield also testified that he was not consulted about the decision to halt WHO funding, but that the CDC continues to work with the group. He said that while there are limitations on the CDC's ability to provide direct funding to the WHO, the agency can still help finance the organization through "different mechanisms."

Some background: Trump announced last month that the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization, a move he had threatened throughout the coronavirus pandemic and one that earned quick criticism from both sides of the aisle.

"Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs," Trump said.

The President said that the "world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency."