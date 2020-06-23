Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts testified today before a House committee on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.
In case you missed it, here's what you need to know about the hearing:
- A vaccine in 2020 is still possible: Fauci touted progress on a possible Covid-19 vaccine, saying one could be ready by the end of this year or at the beginning of 2021.
- Testing is increasing — not slowing down: Both Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were asked about President Trump's assertion that he told staff to slow down testing for the disease. They said tests are increasing, not decreasing.
- US likely to spend close to $7 trillion: Redfield said Covid-19 has “brought this nation to its knees." The US, he said, will "probably spend close to $7 trillion" because of coronavirus.
- American health officials still working with WHO: Fauci said he was not consulted about Trump's decision to withhold US funding from the World Health Organization. However, Fauci emphasized American public health officials continued to work with the global organization.
- Get your flu shot: Redfield urged Americans to be vaccinated for the flu this year, explaining that "next season's influenza illness will occur simultaneously potentially with Covid-19," meaning there will be increased pressure on health care systems.
- About those case increases: Fauci addressed case spikes in some areas of the country, describing the increases as "a disturbing surge of infections." He said overall, it "really is a mixed bag," with some states doing well while others are now a problem.