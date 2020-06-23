CDC's Redfield says getting a flu shot during Covid-19 pandemic "will save lives"
From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts
Getting a flu shot this year will save lives, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said unequivocally on Tuesday.
Speaking at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, Redfield said, “CDC has begun to prepare for months ahead, when the next season's influenza illness will occur simultaneously potentially with Covid-19, increasing the challenges on hospitals, health care professionals and the public.”
“This fall, before the seasonal circulation of influenza increase, I encourage the American people to be prepared and to embrace flu vaccination with confidence for yourself, your families in the communities,” he said.
9 min ago
Fauci says US still on track to have a Covid-19 vaccine possibly by the end of 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, said vaccines are "the hallmark of all really defining responses that we have to virus diseases" — and touted progress on a possible Covid-19 vaccine, saying one could be ready by the end of the year.
"It is generally vaccines that put the nail in the coffin," Fauci said while testifying before Congress.
Health officials are in the middle of "major effort" on vaccines trials, Fauci said. One of the vaccines being worked on will enter its phase three trial in July, while others will begin that phase in the coming weeks and months.
Fauci said he feels "cautiously optimistic" about the process.
He said he expected them to be available to American public "within a year from when we started, which would put us at the end of this year and the beginning of 2021.
4 min ago
CDC head acknowledges "several communities" seeing increased cases
In his opening statement, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield acknowledged the rising number of Covid-19 cases in some areas of the country and said Americans' "most powerful weapon" against the virus is following prevention measures.
"While overall case counts are going down, several communities are seeing increased cases driven by multiple factors, including increased testing outbreaks and evidence of community transmission. Right now the most powerful weapon against this disease are social distancing, face covering and hand hygiene. These actions will help us contain transmission along with readily available testing, comprehensive timely contact tracing, timely isolation of known cases and self-quarantine to break the chains of transmission," Redfield said.
He called on Americans to "remain vigilant" in the country's collective obligation to protect others, especially communities that are most vulnerable.
"Once again, I call on the American people to remain vigilant in our collective obligation to protect those who may be at risk for severe complications of Covid-19 due to age or underlying medical conditions. We must also lessen the burden of Covid-19 among racial and ethnic groups disproportionately impacted," Redfield said.
28 min ago
The House hearing has begun. Here's what it looks like inside the committee room.
The Committee on Energy and Commerce's hearing this morning entitled, "Oversight of the Trump Administration's Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic" has begun.
The hearing includes both in person and remote member attendees, according to the committee's website. All four witnesses are participating in the hearing in person.
The lawmakers and witnesses participating in person could be seen wearing masks and sitting apart. The committee's chairman asked that witnesses wear their masks when they are not speaking.
Witnesses include:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health
Dr. Robert Redfield, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Brett Giroir, US Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug Administration
52 min ago
Nearly 22 million tests for Covid-19 performed in US, Giroir will say in testimony
From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts
The United States has performed nearly 22 million tests for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, says Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.
In his opening statement, prepared for his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Giroir says the US is "now at a rate of between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day, and this number will continue to increase."
The US Food and Drug Administration continues to grant emergency use authorizations for Covid-19 tests in "record number," Giroir says. "The amount and expediency in which EUAs were issued for Covid-19 tests far exceed past viral outbreaks."
Giroir says in 2016, during the Zika outbreak, the FDA issued 20 test EUAs. In 2009, for H1N1, there were 17 test EUAs.
"As of June 12, 2020, FDA has issued more than 135 Covid-19 test EUAs,” Giroir said.
Important note: Giroir doesn't specify in his opening statement which type of test he is referring to – those that check for current infection or those that check for past infection. It is also important to note many individuals have received multiple tests.
54 min ago
Fauci will tell lawmakers that "rigorous clinical testing" is needed for a safe Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "a safe and effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 will be essential to stopping the spread of infection, reducing rates of morbidity and mortality, and preventing future outbreaks."
In his opening statement prepared for his testimony for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Fauci says NIAID is working with several partners —including Moderna and Rocky Mountain Laboratories — on a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
"The rigorous clinical testing required to establish vaccine safety and efficacy means that it might take some time for a licensed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to be available to the general public," he says.
Additionally, the National Institutes of Health is working to find therapeutics to fight coronavirus.
"The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) is leveraging the NCATS Pharmaceutical Collection, a compilation of every drug approved for human use by major regulatory agencies worldwide, and other collections of small molecules and compounds to identify potential SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics for further investigation," Fauci says.
54 min ago
Trump, undercutting his own administration, says he was not kidding about testing comments
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Trump, undercutting the defense of his own administration, said he was not kidding when he said he asked for a slowdown in coronavirus testing. The President also called testing a “double-edged sword.”
“I don’t kid, let me just tell you, let me make it clear,” Trump said today when asked if he was kidding about the comment he made at his rally on Saturday.
Trump's comments came less than an hour before Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts were set to testify before a House committee on the administration’s coronavirus response.
Shortly after Trump said at the rally that he had asked his people to “slow the testing down please,” an administration official told CNN the president was “obviously kidding.”
On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a press briefing that Trump was speaking "in jest" and "in passing" at the rally.
The President, speaking to reporters on at the White House ahead of his departure for Arizona, again praised the amount of testing the United States has done, but blamed that same testing for the increase in coronavirus cases.
“We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases,” Trump said. “If you look at other countries they did 1 million, 2 million, 3 million, big countries. We did 25 million, way more, by double, triple, quadruple, than any other country. Therefore, we test, we’re gonna have more cases.”
The President did also say that testing is helpful for locating where cases are, but because it shows more cases, he views that as “a double edged sword.”
“By having more cases, it sounds bad. But actually what it is, is we’re finding people. Many of those people aren't sick or very little, they may be young people. But what’s happened is because of all of the cases that we find, we have a very low mortality rate. Just about the best in the world. So that’s the advantage to the testing along with other things,” Trump said.
“Testing is a double-edged sword. In one way it tells you you have cases, in another way, you find out where the cases are and you do a good job. We are doing a great job, we have never been credited for it. We are doing the best testing job anywhere in the world,” he added.
10 min ago
Here's who is testifying soon before the House committee
From CNN's Clare Foran
The Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding a hearing this morning entitled, "Oversight of the Trump Administration's Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic."
The hearing comes as the country continues to grapple with the devastating public health consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of over 120,000 in the US.
The hearing will include both in person and remote member attendees, according to the committee's website. All four witnesses are expected to participate in the hearing in person.
Witnesses include:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health
Dr. Robert Redfield, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Brett Giroir, US Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug Administration
The four witnesses testified remotely before a Senate committee on the administration’s coronavirus response in May.
Once a daily occurrence, the White House coronavirus task force briefings halted abruptly on April 27. Today's hearing will be an opportunity for lawmakers to question these top health experts in a public setting.
While Fauci has maintained a relatively busy schedule of media appearances, including interviews on CNN and ABC last week, other task force officials have kept a much lower profile and have not spoken at official White House events in weeks.
58 min ago
CDC head will warn simultaneous Covid-19 and flu activity could put "tremendous burden" on health system
From CNN's Amanda Watts
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will say getting a flu vaccine this year will be more important than ever.
In his opening statement, prepared for his testimony today in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Redfield says:
"If there is Covid-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system related to bed occupancy, laboratory testing needs, personal protective equipment and health care worker safety."
"Getting a flu vaccine is more important now that [sic] ever. Getting a flu vaccine will help keep you and your loved ones out of a doctor’s offices and hospitals and help conserve scarce medical resources to care for Covid-19 patients," Redfield is expected to say.
Redfield said the CDC is working with public health officials across the United States to increase the number of people who get the flu vaccine.
"Ongoing Covid-19 activity may affect where and how flu vaccines are given. CDC is working with manufacturers to maximize flu vaccine supply and with providers and health departments to develop contingency plans so that people can be vaccinated in a safe environment," Redfield says.