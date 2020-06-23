The House hearing has begun. Here's what it looks like inside the committee room.
The Committee on Energy and Commerce's hearing this morning entitled, "Oversight of the Trump Administration's Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic" has begun.
The hearing includes both in person and remote member attendees, according to the committee's website. All four witnesses are participating in the hearing in person.
The lawmakers participating in person could be seen wearing masks. The committee's chairman asked that witnesses wear their masks when they are not speaking.
Witnesses include:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health
Dr. Robert Redfield, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Brett Giroir, US Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug Administration
Nearly 22 million tests for Covid-19 performed in US, Giroir will say in testimony
The United States has performed nearly 22 million tests for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, says Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.
In his opening statement, prepared for his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Giroir says the US is "now at a rate of between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day, and this number will continue to increase."
The US Food and Drug Administration continues to grant emergency use authorizations for Covid-19 tests in "record number," Giroir says. "The amount and expediency in which EUAs were issued for Covid-19 tests far exceed past viral outbreaks."
Giroir says in 2016, during the Zika outbreak, the FDA issued 20 test EUAs. In 2009, for H1N1, there were 17 test EUAs.
"As of June 12, 2020, FDA has issued more than 135 Covid-19 test EUAs,” Giroir said.
Important note: Giroir doesn't specify in his opening statement which type of test he is referring to – those that check for current infection or those that check for past infection. It is also important to note many individuals have received multiple tests.
Fauci will tell lawmakers that "rigorous clinical testing" is needed for a safe Covid-19 vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says "a safe and effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 will be essential to stopping the spread of infection, reducing rates of morbidity and mortality, and preventing future outbreaks."
In his opening statement prepared for his testimony for the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Fauci says NIAID is working with several partners —including Moderna and Rocky Mountain Laboratories — on a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
"The rigorous clinical testing required to establish vaccine safety and efficacy means that it might take some time for a licensed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to be available to the general public," he says.
Additionally, the National Institutes of Health is working to find therapeutics to fight coronavirus.
"The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) is leveraging the NCATS Pharmaceutical Collection, a compilation of every drug approved for human use by major regulatory agencies worldwide, and other collections of small molecules and compounds to identify potential SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics for further investigation," Fauci says.
Trump, undercutting his own administration, says he was not kidding about testing comments
President Trump, undercutting the defense of his own administration, said he was not kidding when he said he asked for a slowdown in coronavirus testing. The President also called testing a “double-edged sword.”
“I don’t kid, let me just tell you, let me make it clear,” Trump said today when asked if he was kidding about the comment he made at his rally on Saturday.
Trump's comments came less than an hour before Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts were set to testify before a House committee on the administration’s coronavirus response.
Shortly after Trump said at the rally that he had asked his people to “slow the testing down please,” an administration official told CNN the president was “obviously kidding.”
On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a press briefing that Trump was speaking "in jest" and "in passing" at the rally.
The President, speaking to reporters on at the White House ahead of his departure for Arizona, again praised the amount of testing the United States has done, but blamed that same testing for the increase in coronavirus cases.
“We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases,” Trump said. “If you look at other countries they did 1 million, 2 million, 3 million, big countries. We did 25 million, way more, by double, triple, quadruple, than any other country. Therefore, we test, we’re gonna have more cases.”
The President did also say that testing is helpful for locating where cases are, but because it shows more cases, he views that as “a double edged sword.”
“By having more cases, it sounds bad. But actually what it is, is we’re finding people. Many of those people aren't sick or very little, they may be young people. But what’s happened is because of all of the cases that we find, we have a very low mortality rate. Just about the best in the world. So that’s the advantage to the testing along with other things,” Trump said.
“Testing is a double-edged sword. In one way it tells you you have cases, in another way, you find out where the cases are and you do a good job. We are doing a great job, we have never been credited for it. We are doing the best testing job anywhere in the world,” he added.
Here's who is testifying soon before the House committee
The Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding a hearing this morning entitled, "Oversight of the Trump Administration's Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic."
The hearing comes as the country continues to grapple with the devastating public health consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of over 120,000 in the US.
The hearing will include both in person and remote member attendees, according to the committee's website. All four witnesses are expected to participate in the hearing in person.
The four witnesses testified remotely before a Senate committee on the administration’s coronavirus response in May.
Once a daily occurrence, the White House coronavirus task force briefings halted abruptly on April 27. Today's hearing will be an opportunity for lawmakers to question these top health experts in a public setting.
While Fauci has maintained a relatively busy schedule of media appearances, including interviews on CNN and ABC last week, other task force officials have kept a much lower profile and have not spoken at official White House events in weeks.
CDC head will warn simultaneous Covid-19 and flu activity could put "tremendous burden" on health system
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will say getting a flu vaccine this year will be more important than ever.
In his opening statement, prepared for his testimony today in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and posted online, Redfield says:
"If there is Covid-19 and flu activity at the same time, this could place a tremendous burden on the health care system related to bed occupancy, laboratory testing needs, personal protective equipment and health care worker safety."
"Getting a flu vaccine is more important now that [sic] ever. Getting a flu vaccine will help keep you and your loved ones out of a doctor’s offices and hospitals and help conserve scarce medical resources to care for Covid-19 patients," Redfield is expected to say.
Redfield said the CDC is working with public health officials across the United States to increase the number of people who get the flu vaccine.
"Ongoing Covid-19 activity may affect where and how flu vaccines are given. CDC is working with manufacturers to maximize flu vaccine supply and with providers and health departments to develop contingency plans so that people can be vaccinated in a safe environment," Redfield says.
Fauci continues to warn Americans about the risk of further spread of Covid-19 as country reopens
The White House coronavirus task force has been out of public view as President Trump has shown an urgency to move past the pandemic, downplay recent surges in Covid-19 cases in some states, and get Americans back to work.
But ahead of today's hearing, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has continued to warn Americans about the risk of further spread of the virus.
Fauci cautioned states earlier this month to rethink their reopening strategies if they see increases in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19.
Many states have loosened restrictions that began in March to stop the spread of the virus. But the lack of a vaccine, as well as more people congregating in public places and recent protests for racial justice in major cities, has troubled experts.
As states reopen, "you are going to see blips of infections" but identification, isolation and contact tracing are key," Fauci said. He also warned states not to skip over some of the reopening guidelines the federal government has outlined.
"If you leapfrog over different phases, you increase the risk that you're going to have the kind of resurgences that we're seeing in certain of the states," he said.
Last week, Fauci joined the US Department of Health and Human Services' podcast "Learning Curve" and said "anti-science bias" in the country can be problematic.
"One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don't believe science and they don't believe authority," Fauci said.
Fauci defended the shutdown policies in the United States and around the world during the pandemic as having saved "millions of lives."
Experts will testify today as new coronavirus cases are increasing in at least 25 states
Today's House hearing on the Trump administration's coronavirus response comes as at least 25 states are seeing a rise in new reported cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, led by 8 states including Texas, Florida and Arizona.
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott warned that "tougher actions" may be imposed if the numbers there continue to spike, but he stressed that closing down the state again "will always be the last option."
"Covid-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled," Abbott said Monday. Houston’s Health Department said Harris County hospitals have a 177% increase in Covid-19 positive patients since May 31.
The number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached a milestone on Monday, as the state reported 100,217 cases, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.
The Sunshine State has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," and risks being the "worst it has ever been," according to projections from a model by scientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.
Arizona, where President Trump plans to travel today, continues to see its new case numbers climb. The state averaged about 2,412 new reported cases per day over the week ending June 21, up about 94% from the previous 7-day period, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
Young people are more likely to have milder outcomes from coronavirus, but they can still infect others who are more at risk.
"With younger age of recent infections in at least some places such as Florida, expect a lower death rate in this wave ... until the 20-40 year olds who are infected today go on to infect others," Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Twitter.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told Axios that the recent high number of cases in young people is "not surprising." Like Frieden, he warned of what's to come.
"They get infected first, then they come home, and then they infect the older people. The older people get the complications, and then they go to the hospitals," Fauci said. "The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate."
Fauci and Redfield will testify on Trump's Covid-19 response. Here's what to expect.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Redfield will appear as witnesses during the hearing. They will be joined by Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, who will also be testifying as witnesses.
The hearing comes as the country continues to grapple with the devastating public health consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of over 120,000 in the US.
Congressional Democrats have consistently criticized the Trump administration's handling of the federal response to the pandemic and have argued that insufficient and inadequate testing capacity has hindered the government's ability to slow the spread.
Some administration officials have tried to downplay the remark. An administration official told CNN later Saturday that the President was "obviously kidding," and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the remark was made in jest.
Top congressional Democrats, however, have seized on the remark with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointing to Tuesday's hearing as an opportunity for answers.
"The President's efforts to slow down desperately needed testing to hide the true extent of the virus mean more Americans will lose their lives," Pelosi said in a statement over the weekend.
"This Tuesday, members of the Trump Administration's coronavirus task force will testify before the Energy & Commerce committee. The American people are owed answers about why President Trump wants less testing when experts say much more is needed," she said.
Fauci and Redfield were both named to the administration's coronavirus task force in January.